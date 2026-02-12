Writer pilgrim Substack

Chen Rafaeli
3h

1) so. I can't figure this one out. So it stays awful. I did try. I even asked other people. Can'r come up with anything that won't be repulsive to me myself in some way. If any one wants to help...lol. You've a green light.

2) it's easier to list Substacks I do not read religiously. I'm a very umm..commited person. Actually I am actively trying not to be, as of late, because it's several hours per day of just reading, and my eyes are strained and am in pain (I've a eye condition, I do take medication as is for several years already. btw I don't read from mobile- that'd be impossible, so a big screen only. if I'm not next to it- no reading)

I made some modest progress, from 5-6 hours per day to 2-3 hours per day, of just pure reading, but still. It's a lot. And it does cut into me being able to write. That's just Substack- I don't use other media that much, and try to reduce other reading on screen, yet one still needs to read this and that.

So it's a lot of guilt to manage, or was, now I'm a bit better at that. Takes some will. With me, everything demands being done NOW. To push Now to "I'll do it later"/"won't do maybe now"- it's, like, against everything I've been taught, so it's like a progress in reverse.

But I need my eyesight. Or else I won't be reading at all, at such pace.

3) Hard to say. I decided probably that's it's okay to be myself, even though who's "myself", that changes. Whoever they are she's very intense and becomes very tired, so. I decided to try to worry less about subscribers. It just paralyzes me. Few gonna read me- okay. I'd rather few read me as I am, it's actually huge. I'm actually surprized they exist -in my current format. And my current format...no, it's not great for metrics. But it's true to me.

4) I'd want to celebrate by giving you a gift, but I can't imagine what will be a good one.

Love, Chen/April

6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
9m

Good afternoon Everyone, Happy Thursday!

I've been busy this week still scanning old photos from my fathers childhood. It's a long procedure but at least I had the right tools. What I didn't count on was getting a bit of skin irritation from handling all these old photos. It seems the old photos can still release microscopic silver nitrate onto your hands and if you touch your face or neck, you can get a reaction.

Anyway on to the questions:

1. Time to check your welcome letter. Thank you for the reminder. I just had a look at mine (and the About page) and made a few tweaks. And with Chris's suggestion, I also had a look at the headers and footers and also made tweaks.

2. Three substacks you read religiously. Hmm, that's a hard one. There are several. Even one I regularly read, I have to admit they are skipped some weeks. I think it depends on the subject. Some subjects I will always read, while others only if it sounds interesting. Like they say, a Title needs to capture your attention.

3. Idea of writing that I have changed opinion on? Not really sure. I have different styles of writing for different purposes and my travel writing, can differ from Midlife writing and differ again in memoir. Styles can even differ depending on the specific subject. I guess the one thing that may have changed is the use of AI. At one point I though AI was all bad, but now, I can see that certain aspects of it are great if using as a tool. (Spelling, grammar)

4. Celebrate two years, I like the idea of live but with time zones, I know it won't work.

And I do have a question.

I have noticed on the occasional post from other Substackers, they have integrated what looks like a different font into the body of the post. Any idea how they did it? I know, if you use the "poetry" function, it will make the lines closer together for a select section, but I have seem different fonts. Just curious if there is a new function that rolled out quietly.

Until next week.

3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
18 more comments...

