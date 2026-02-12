SPAWN Office Hours #103
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Here’s a poem from earlier last year:
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). It’s time to check in that your welcome letter lets newcomers know what you’re newsletter is on about. Read, edit and update what needs doing. See this as a gentle reminder.
2). List three Substacks that you read religiously and tell us why.
3). What idea of writing have you reassessed and changed your opinion on? For example, you always need a plan and a structure before you write, but now you find you can write without a plan.
4). How would you like to celebrate 2 years of our SPAWN sessions?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 5 February
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (6 February) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (6 February) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Chris J. Franklin Leanne Shawler Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay Scott MacLeod Chen Rafaeli Dylan Delgado
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Here’s how you can support my publication:
Comment below.
Recommend this publication
Restack this post.
Become a paid subscriber for £5/ month or £50/year or a founding member. Turns out it’s cheaper if you do the year subscription.
Thank you, I appreciate you!
1) so. I can't figure this one out. So it stays awful. I did try. I even asked other people. Can'r come up with anything that won't be repulsive to me myself in some way. If any one wants to help...lol. You've a green light.
2) it's easier to list Substacks I do not read religiously. I'm a very umm..commited person. Actually I am actively trying not to be, as of late, because it's several hours per day of just reading, and my eyes are strained and am in pain (I've a eye condition, I do take medication as is for several years already. btw I don't read from mobile- that'd be impossible, so a big screen only. if I'm not next to it- no reading)
I made some modest progress, from 5-6 hours per day to 2-3 hours per day, of just pure reading, but still. It's a lot. And it does cut into me being able to write. That's just Substack- I don't use other media that much, and try to reduce other reading on screen, yet one still needs to read this and that.
So it's a lot of guilt to manage, or was, now I'm a bit better at that. Takes some will. With me, everything demands being done NOW. To push Now to "I'll do it later"/"won't do maybe now"- it's, like, against everything I've been taught, so it's like a progress in reverse.
But I need my eyesight. Or else I won't be reading at all, at such pace.
3) Hard to say. I decided probably that's it's okay to be myself, even though who's "myself", that changes. Whoever they are she's very intense and becomes very tired, so. I decided to try to worry less about subscribers. It just paralyzes me. Few gonna read me- okay. I'd rather few read me as I am, it's actually huge. I'm actually surprized they exist -in my current format. And my current format...no, it's not great for metrics. But it's true to me.
4) I'd want to celebrate by giving you a gift, but I can't imagine what will be a good one.
Love, Chen/April
Good afternoon Everyone, Happy Thursday!
I've been busy this week still scanning old photos from my fathers childhood. It's a long procedure but at least I had the right tools. What I didn't count on was getting a bit of skin irritation from handling all these old photos. It seems the old photos can still release microscopic silver nitrate onto your hands and if you touch your face or neck, you can get a reaction.
Anyway on to the questions:
1. Time to check your welcome letter. Thank you for the reminder. I just had a look at mine (and the About page) and made a few tweaks. And with Chris's suggestion, I also had a look at the headers and footers and also made tweaks.
2. Three substacks you read religiously. Hmm, that's a hard one. There are several. Even one I regularly read, I have to admit they are skipped some weeks. I think it depends on the subject. Some subjects I will always read, while others only if it sounds interesting. Like they say, a Title needs to capture your attention.
3. Idea of writing that I have changed opinion on? Not really sure. I have different styles of writing for different purposes and my travel writing, can differ from Midlife writing and differ again in memoir. Styles can even differ depending on the specific subject. I guess the one thing that may have changed is the use of AI. At one point I though AI was all bad, but now, I can see that certain aspects of it are great if using as a tool. (Spelling, grammar)
4. Celebrate two years, I like the idea of live but with time zones, I know it won't work.
And I do have a question.
I have noticed on the occasional post from other Substackers, they have integrated what looks like a different font into the body of the post. Any idea how they did it? I know, if you use the "poetry" function, it will make the lines closer together for a select section, but I have seem different fonts. Just curious if there is a new function that rolled out quietly.
Until next week.