1). How are your plans coming on for what you want to achieve this year? We’re looking at small wins or big ones.

Making a PDF/EPUB is not as easy as I thought it would be … I’ve been struggling with scene break alignment of all things, it my struggle I mainly mean, finding the time to get to it. My husband finally came home from hospital yesterday and now we switch gears into the long recovery. Publishing-wise I seem to be in schedule, although how I’m going to keep up with my weekly YouTube videos is being cast into doubt.

2). When was the last time you went into a record shop? Browsed records and bought something. Is there a record you like that you still haven’t bought? If so what are you waiting for? And nope, don’t tell me you’ve gone digital and keep it all in a cloud! It must be a record you hold in your hand, read the sleeve and appreciate! Old or new doesn’t matter.

It’s been forever. Like maybe 25 years?

3). How are you finding new design features on Substack? I want to play and see how many posts I can pin but other than that, they haven’t affected me.

I tried my hand at making a family tree for my characters using a mind map last night and I think I am going to have to start over. Sooo complicated,

Chris J. Franklin
Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'newspapers'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-newspaper

Anyway, on to the questions... How are your plans coming on for what you want to acheive this year? Quite well, so far. I'm hoping to get a couple of books released at some point, at least one of which I'd like to be a print book. It's definitely just two this time, though. I'm not attempting five again! Haha! But we'll see. As always, it depends what I can get finished. And yes, I love that idea of writing a wish list! A lot of people believe that writing goals and wishes down like that makes them more likely to come true. It's a form of manifestation they call 'cosmic ordering'. Essentially, you place an 'order' with the universe, and the theory is those positive vibrations and the creative energy used to visualise the goal, attract the same positive vibrations and creative energy back, which can cause amazing things to happen and become a reality.

When was the last time you bought a record? Well, unsurprisingly, I'm a huge collector of music, and still regularly buy things in a physical form, if they're available. The most recent one I added to my collection just a few days ago, was Tim Minchin's new 'Time Machine' album, which I somehow completely missed when it came out last summer.

How are you finding the new design features on Substack? Some of it is very nice. I like the way the custom colour scheme and accents you set match everywhere now, and help maintain your branding and visual style. That's fun. I'm not as keen on the new layouts. I prefer a simple page, where everything is easy to see and find... 😎

