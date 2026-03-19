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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
5h

Heya, I shared a reading of the first chapter of my serial yesterday. It’s a little unsettling that I really got into the character of Aunt Norah, but oh well! In other news, my husband’s back in hospital as of last night. Hopefully not for long. To the questions …

1). Recommend a movie that’s not a blockbuster. Something you’ve seen in the last 12 months. Tell us why and how it moved you.

“KPOP Demo—“ oh wait, not a blockbuster. Can’t say that I’ve seen any, although both Hamnet and “The Testament of Ann Lee” are on my list.

2). Do you turn off phone or shut down internet when you write to avoid distractions? Any other tricks?

No, but when I am on my computer, I put it on Do Not Disturb whenever I am in the Scrivener app.

3). We usually rotate around ten dishes when we cook or maybe less. Be it habit or comfort. Cooking new to us dishes or recipes need time and focus. What new recipe have you been eyeing lately but not made yet.

I had to go look. I tend to try a recipe soon after saving it but I haven’t made Korean pork bossam yet. Too much work. I have a few dishes that stay in rotation but I often will try new ones, especially when I’m wanting to cook Korean.

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
7hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at 'Tales of the Zeitgeist', there were two Posts.

The first was a couple of fun little stories about Friday the 13th. You can find those here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-thirteenth

And the second, was the 50th Prompt at the 'House of Haiku', which was all about 'mail'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-mail

Anyway, on to the questions... Can you recommend a movie that's not a blockbuster? You can find quite a few good things floating around on Netflix and Amazon Prime, once you start diving deeper into the categories. The two 'A Simple Favour' movies are definitely worth a watch, and are something a bit different. And I liked 'Locked', too, which has Anthony Hopkins in it, and was about a guy who breaks into a car and gets trapped in it. Again, it's something a bit different to other things that are out there.

Do you turn off your phone and the Internet when you write? The phone definitely gets switched off, for sure. Although, I'm usually writing late at night, so there tends to be less notifications and things coming in at that time anyway, and it's already very peaceful and still. Other than that, I guess the most important thing is just to be comfortable and relaxed, so your mind can be free to wander and discover the things it needs to discover.

Have you been eyeing any new recipes lately? I definitely want to try getting more ambitious with desserts. Macarons, for example, are apparently very difficult to make and get right. So that would probably be a fun challenge to have a go at! Haha! 😎

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