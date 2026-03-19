SPAWN Office Hours #108
Pirate hours every Thursday 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
Two years and a week of SPAWN!!! Can you believe it? Let’s see how long we can keep this going as it’s gotten really quiet recently.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Here’s a poem from earlier last year:
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Recommend a movie that’s not a blockbuster. Something you’ve seen in the last 12 months. Tell us why and how it moved you.
2). Do you turn off phone or shut down internet when you write to avoid distractions? Any other tricks?
3). We usually rotate around ten dishes when we cook or maybe less. Be it habit or comfort. Cooking new to us dishes or recipes need time and focus. What new recipe have you been eyeing lately but not made yet. Get the ingredients and cook or bake it. Report back to us next week and let us know what you made. You know Substack has a recipe function just where you find the poetry option. Should you be interested in sharing the recipe in a post.
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
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Heya, I shared a reading of the first chapter of my serial yesterday. It’s a little unsettling that I really got into the character of Aunt Norah, but oh well! In other news, my husband’s back in hospital as of last night. Hopefully not for long. To the questions …
1). Recommend a movie that’s not a blockbuster. Something you’ve seen in the last 12 months. Tell us why and how it moved you.
“KPOP Demo—“ oh wait, not a blockbuster. Can’t say that I’ve seen any, although both Hamnet and “The Testament of Ann Lee” are on my list.
2). Do you turn off phone or shut down internet when you write to avoid distractions? Any other tricks?
No, but when I am on my computer, I put it on Do Not Disturb whenever I am in the Scrivener app.
3). We usually rotate around ten dishes when we cook or maybe less. Be it habit or comfort. Cooking new to us dishes or recipes need time and focus. What new recipe have you been eyeing lately but not made yet.
I had to go look. I tend to try a recipe soon after saving it but I haven’t made Korean pork bossam yet. Too much work. I have a few dishes that stay in rotation but I often will try new ones, especially when I’m wanting to cook Korean.
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, over at 'Tales of the Zeitgeist', there were two Posts.
The first was a couple of fun little stories about Friday the 13th. You can find those here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-thirteenth
And the second, was the 50th Prompt at the 'House of Haiku', which was all about 'mail'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-mail
Anyway, on to the questions... Can you recommend a movie that's not a blockbuster? You can find quite a few good things floating around on Netflix and Amazon Prime, once you start diving deeper into the categories. The two 'A Simple Favour' movies are definitely worth a watch, and are something a bit different. And I liked 'Locked', too, which has Anthony Hopkins in it, and was about a guy who breaks into a car and gets trapped in it. Again, it's something a bit different to other things that are out there.
Do you turn off your phone and the Internet when you write? The phone definitely gets switched off, for sure. Although, I'm usually writing late at night, so there tends to be less notifications and things coming in at that time anyway, and it's already very peaceful and still. Other than that, I guess the most important thing is just to be comfortable and relaxed, so your mind can be free to wander and discover the things it needs to discover.
Have you been eyeing any new recipes lately? I definitely want to try getting more ambitious with desserts. Macarons, for example, are apparently very difficult to make and get right. So that would probably be a fun challenge to have a go at! Haha! 😎