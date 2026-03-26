SPAWN Office Hours #109
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
For more writing prompts and ideas, check next month’s NaPoWriMo on my publication here on Substack, 30 days, 30 poems, or the weekly Prompt Station or the monthly Song Title Poetry.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Here’s a poem from earlier last year:
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). What thing from the past do you miss that we no longer do? Going to the listening booth in a record store and listening to vinyl or leaving doors unlocked. How does the lack of this affect you?
2). How do you get to the point in the story you write? Share the process of your practice in detail. It may not help anyone else but it will definitely help you see patterns in where you can improve and how what you do is or isn’t working. Details and write this out! No shortcuts.
3). At what point do you start looking back at what you’ve written?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
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Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'Rock and Roll'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-rock-and-roll
Amazingly, the Event has now been running for a year, and will be celebrating its anniversary next week. It goes quick!
Anyway, on to the questions... What things from the past do you miss? So many things. The way we all live is so different now. I suppose a fun one would be the old film cameras, and waiting for your prints to be developed. You never knew what anything would turn out like! And of course, you'd only be taking 100 or so photos a year. Now it's quite normal to do that in a day, if you're out somewhere or on holiday. Haha! Renting VHS movies I guess would be another one, and making mix tapes. Even things like going to the local music stores to talk about music and guitars, and have a jam with whoever was there. They're pretty much all gone now.
How do you get to the point in the stories you write? Usually, I'm building up to a reveal or twist of some kind, so there's a clear direction of where things need to go, it's just a question of getting there in an interesting way that doesn't give away too much too early.
At what point do you start looking back at what you've written? Well of course, the most important thing with a first draft of any project is just to keep going, and get the ideas down without worrying about backtracking and tidying things up too much. That can all be done later. But yes, some checks do need to take place along the way. For shorter things, there's no issue, as you can get everything done in one sitting, but for longer things, it does become more necessary to review what you've written more regularly, to ensure consistency, and to keep everything fresh in your mind, particularly if you've been discovering things as you write and you've gone off in new directions that weren't part of your original plans. I'd say every three or four chapters or so is probably where that process needs to be happening, just to be sure everything is flowing nicely and moving forward the way it should be... 😎
I'll answer the first question because I'm feeling a bit nostalgic:
I miss writing letters to family and friends on fancy paper, sticking them into envelopes with stamps that cost only a few cents; that marvellous feeling of sending off news about myself.
I miss seeing a postman (where I grew up, they were all guys) on a bicycle with a bag slung over his shoulder, delivering the mail and having a chat before moving on to the next house. I miss the thrill of receiving a letter, especially from someone who lived far away, and the meticulous ceremony of carefully opening it with a letter opener, unfolding the pages, hoping there'd be many. First time round, I'd read it fast, then again slowly before putting it away in a special box.
Of course, I still send cards to people, but I guess I miss how that slow form of communication brought so much joy, it could last for weeks, months even, until the next letter arrived.