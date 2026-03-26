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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
6h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'Rock and Roll'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-rock-and-roll

Amazingly, the Event has now been running for a year, and will be celebrating its anniversary next week. It goes quick!

Anyway, on to the questions... What things from the past do you miss? So many things. The way we all live is so different now. I suppose a fun one would be the old film cameras, and waiting for your prints to be developed. You never knew what anything would turn out like! And of course, you'd only be taking 100 or so photos a year. Now it's quite normal to do that in a day, if you're out somewhere or on holiday. Haha! Renting VHS movies I guess would be another one, and making mix tapes. Even things like going to the local music stores to talk about music and guitars, and have a jam with whoever was there. They're pretty much all gone now.

How do you get to the point in the stories you write? Usually, I'm building up to a reveal or twist of some kind, so there's a clear direction of where things need to go, it's just a question of getting there in an interesting way that doesn't give away too much too early.

At what point do you start looking back at what you've written? Well of course, the most important thing with a first draft of any project is just to keep going, and get the ideas down without worrying about backtracking and tidying things up too much. That can all be done later. But yes, some checks do need to take place along the way. For shorter things, there's no issue, as you can get everything done in one sitting, but for longer things, it does become more necessary to review what you've written more regularly, to ensure consistency, and to keep everything fresh in your mind, particularly if you've been discovering things as you write and you've gone off in new directions that weren't part of your original plans. I'd say every three or four chapters or so is probably where that process needs to be happening, just to be sure everything is flowing nicely and moving forward the way it should be... 😎

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Leonora Ross's avatar
Leonora Ross
5h

I'll answer the first question because I'm feeling a bit nostalgic:

I miss writing letters to family and friends on fancy paper, sticking them into envelopes with stamps that cost only a few cents; that marvellous feeling of sending off news about myself.

I miss seeing a postman (where I grew up, they were all guys) on a bicycle with a bag slung over his shoulder, delivering the mail and having a chat before moving on to the next house. I miss the thrill of receiving a letter, especially from someone who lived far away, and the meticulous ceremony of carefully opening it with a letter opener, unfolding the pages, hoping there'd be many. First time round, I'd read it fast, then again slowly before putting it away in a special box.

Of course, I still send cards to people, but I guess I miss how that slow form of communication brought so much joy, it could last for weeks, months even, until the next letter arrived.

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