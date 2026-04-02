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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4dEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at 'Tales of the Zeitgeist', there were two Posts.

The first was the new March edition of 'Haiku Highlights', showcasing some of the work submitted to the 'House of Haiku' last month. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/haiku-highlights-march-2026

And the second, was this week's new Haiku Prompt, which is all about the word 'party', and was also a celebration of the Event's One-Year Anniversary! You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-party

Anyway, on to the questions... How important is it that your writing rings true? How do you make it authentic and realistic? Well, the most crucial thing that's going to add that sense of realism and authenticity, is careful research. And of course, drawing on your own observations and experiences is hugely important, too. The more personal you make a story, the more universal it's going to become, as they say, because we're all essentially dealing with many of the same things. And it's tackling those deeper issues, and exploring those things we all care about, or long for, or fear, that's going to make things feel real and relatable, in a way that readers are hopefully going to connect with.

How do you set the pace in a story? Mainly through the length of the paragraphs and the sentences. So they'll be shorter during action scenes, where things are moving faster, and longer in quieter, descriptive moments. And then it's just a question of finding the right balance between those two to create the right rhythm, and keep things moving forward in a way that's engaging, without unnecessary padding, whilst also giving the reader ample time to process everything... 😎

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Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
2d

2. I don’t fixate on hyper realism but I generally try to be plausible although when I start to give myself too hard a time I try to remember it seems like half the stories here have a dragon or space lord in them so I cut myself some slack 😎

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