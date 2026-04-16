Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
4h

Long time no see! Grateful and happy for your share @Chen Rafaeli

Reply
Share
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'dreams'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-dreams

Anyway, on to the questions... What time of year is the best for window cleaning? Definitely once it's getting warmer, so you can have them open and reach all the parts more easily. So about now is good, yes. I also change the curtains with the seasons, with darker and thicker ones in Winter, and lighter ones in Summer and so on. It's nice, and gives the rooms a fresh look, without the need for painting! Haha!

Is writing about removing what you've written? It's definitely as much about what you leave unsaid, as what you actually say. It's good to leave some things open to interpretation, so readers can make up their own minds about what they've experienced. But beyond that, I've always been a fan of robust editing and trimming away the fat. They do say you should aim to get rid of about 10-20% of the word count in a first draft to tighten things up, but I tend to lean more towards removing about 30-40%. It can really work wonders!

How many submissions have you made to magazines and competitions this year so far? I loved that 'When I Hate My Poems' article. It was really nicely done. I haven't submitted anything anywhere for years. There's no real need these days, when you can just publish things yourself and reach an audience on your own. Securing a spot in anthologies and things can definitely be useful, though. Things like that can help get your name out there. Especially if you're appearing alongside much more well-known authors. The problem, of course, is good opportunities are hard to come by, and when a call is put out, they tend to be inundated with submissions and it's very tricky to get accepted... 😎

Reply
Share
5 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture