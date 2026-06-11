SPAWN Office Hours #120
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
Last week I posted SPAWN to the web only and no one got the email as there was none. After two months of back to back poetry and song title poetry challenges, I thought of releasing pressure of the inboxes you all have. We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.
Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). How do you use memory in your writing? And how does it serve you?
2). Is it time to check your About Me page and update it to match your writing and publication.
3). What is the book you’re currently reading?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
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Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'summer'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-summer
Anyway, on to the questions... How do you use memory in your writing? Well, memories of people and events creep in quite often, for sure. Usually, heightened versions of them, or re-imagined ways of how things might have been. But beyond that, in terms of using actual memory as part of the writing process, it can definitely be tricky to keep track of multiple projects and ideas that are happening at once. That's why making notes in the moment, when things occur to you, is so important.
Have you checked and updated your 'About Me' page recently? Ahh, I definitely need to do that, yes. It's on the list! Haha! There's no mention of the weekly Prompts at all, and it still says I'm posting Fiction every 10-14 days or so. That really needs to be fixed, for sure, as I've been so busy focussing on my novel, and my other book releases last year (the 'Five in 25'!), I haven't had time to post as much Fiction on here recently. But a few stories have still gone up, and hopefully, at least a couple more will appear before the end of the year.
What books are you currently reading? Well, after they had the adaptation of the first book on Netflix a few months ago, I've been working my way through some of the other 'Thursday Murder Club' books. They're really fun little mysteries, and the retirement community setting is fantastic... 😎
1). How do you use memory in your writing? And how does it serve you?
Mainly for sensory detail, how it feels to be in a certain place in your skin.
2). Is it time to check your About Me page and update it to match your writing and publication. Technically, yes, as I’ll be starting book 4, but I think it is pretty up to date, could be neater maybe.
3). What is the book you’re currently reading? I have plenty of books waiting to be read but Substack fiction takes up most of my time. Technically “Equal Rites” by Terry Pritchett although I think it’s been a year since I picked it up,