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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'summer'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-summer

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you use memory in your writing? Well, memories of people and events creep in quite often, for sure. Usually, heightened versions of them, or re-imagined ways of how things might have been. But beyond that, in terms of using actual memory as part of the writing process, it can definitely be tricky to keep track of multiple projects and ideas that are happening at once. That's why making notes in the moment, when things occur to you, is so important.

Have you checked and updated your 'About Me' page recently? Ahh, I definitely need to do that, yes. It's on the list! Haha! There's no mention of the weekly Prompts at all, and it still says I'm posting Fiction every 10-14 days or so. That really needs to be fixed, for sure, as I've been so busy focussing on my novel, and my other book releases last year (the 'Five in 25'!), I haven't had time to post as much Fiction on here recently. But a few stories have still gone up, and hopefully, at least a couple more will appear before the end of the year.

What books are you currently reading? Well, after they had the adaptation of the first book on Netflix a few months ago, I've been working my way through some of the other 'Thursday Murder Club' books. They're really fun little mysteries, and the retirement community setting is fantastic... 😎

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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
38m

1). How do you use memory in your writing? And how does it serve you?

Mainly for sensory detail, how it feels to be in a certain place in your skin.

2). Is it time to check your About Me page and update it to match your writing and publication. Technically, yes, as I’ll be starting book 4, but I think it is pretty up to date, could be neater maybe.

3). What is the book you’re currently reading? I have plenty of books waiting to be read but Substack fiction takes up most of my time. Technically “Equal Rites” by Terry Pritchett although I think it’s been a year since I picked it up,

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