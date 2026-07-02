SPAWN Office Hours #123
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
Last week I posted SPAWN to the web only and no one got the email as there was none. After two months of back to back poetry and song title poetry challenges, I thought of releasing pressure of the inboxes you all have. We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.
Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). In your writing, how do you include trends or new phenomena that may or may not be a fad or a trend that may not make much sense in the piece 10 years from now. Does it bother you? How do you navigate around things and topics that may not stick around as long?
2). Memorable mishaps from travel and trips? What was the moment they transformed into a happy anecdote you can tell or write about? What was it that made it become something more than a nuisance?
3). Writing emails is part of our daily routine for writing and for work. But have you noticed how much time they take and how much demand it is on your actual creative writing? How do you keep those concise and limited so they don’t eat in from your novel, poetry, book writing time?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
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Good day, everyone! Actually here early for once...
I haven't posted much recently on the Muse, but that will change today. I have an interesting poem form to share, called the Fox's Gambit, which will be in the post I send out. It is a 17 line poem, where every 3 letters, a letter is taken out of the alphabet, thereby reducing the number of words available for the poet.
I will however share that two weeks ago I got my sunflower tattoo, which is my second tattoo overall. Already I have ideas of what my next one will be. You can see the sunflower here: https://substack.com/@theautisticmuse/note/c-278877290
Also, I've updated my "About" page to include my monthly Imperfect Singers Club (which is due for a new song) and to remove my BlueSky link, as I recently deactivated my account on there following their post on Threads.
Anyways, onwards with the questions...
1. For the most part, I'm aloof to the trends going on in the world, so they usually don't translate into my writing.
2. Not a mishap per se, but a definite close call. Two years ago, my housemates and I went down to Baltimore. We went to an Orioles game the first night we were there, and during the game, one of the Orioles players, Colton Cowser, hit a foul ball in our direction. I was leaning forwards, and that was a good idea, because the ball hit the back of my seat. Had I been sitting back, the ball would have struck my head, and I would have been knocked unconscious.
I've given the player the nickname "Murderer" for that.
3. Emails took a lot more of my time when I was a teaching assistant at the university. I personally didn't mind it too much, because for the most part they had generally the same structure - the students would have a question on a particular problem, and they were looking for advice on how to solve it.
Post TA work, most of the emails I get come either from brands or people I follow; I rarely get emails that I have to reply to.
Saving to say hi, will come back later. Gotta go for a walk, grocery shop as we are just back from 3 days in Sydney, and then buckle in for the July Rough Draft Challenge I’m participating in. Which is not going well, but maybe I’ll do better now I’m back on my home turf. My reward for at least getting the sprints done is to come back here and answer the questions. Well, maybe I’ll do it after the first writing sprint. (It’s really just a pomodoro timer thingy, no actual sprinting happens. Unless I play Vivaldi.)