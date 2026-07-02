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Dylan Delgado's avatar
Dylan Delgado
5h

Good day, everyone! Actually here early for once...

I haven't posted much recently on the Muse, but that will change today. I have an interesting poem form to share, called the Fox's Gambit, which will be in the post I send out. It is a 17 line poem, where every 3 letters, a letter is taken out of the alphabet, thereby reducing the number of words available for the poet.

I will however share that two weeks ago I got my sunflower tattoo, which is my second tattoo overall. Already I have ideas of what my next one will be. You can see the sunflower here: https://substack.com/@theautisticmuse/note/c-278877290

Also, I've updated my "About" page to include my monthly Imperfect Singers Club (which is due for a new song) and to remove my BlueSky link, as I recently deactivated my account on there following their post on Threads.

Anyways, onwards with the questions...

1. For the most part, I'm aloof to the trends going on in the world, so they usually don't translate into my writing.

2. Not a mishap per se, but a definite close call. Two years ago, my housemates and I went down to Baltimore. We went to an Orioles game the first night we were there, and during the game, one of the Orioles players, Colton Cowser, hit a foul ball in our direction. I was leaning forwards, and that was a good idea, because the ball hit the back of my seat. Had I been sitting back, the ball would have struck my head, and I would have been knocked unconscious.

I've given the player the nickname "Murderer" for that.

3. Emails took a lot more of my time when I was a teaching assistant at the university. I personally didn't mind it too much, because for the most part they had generally the same structure - the students would have a question on a particular problem, and they were looking for advice on how to solve it.

Post TA work, most of the emails I get come either from brands or people I follow; I rarely get emails that I have to reply to.

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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
31m

Saving to say hi, will come back later. Gotta go for a walk, grocery shop as we are just back from 3 days in Sydney, and then buckle in for the July Rough Draft Challenge I’m participating in. Which is not going well, but maybe I’ll do better now I’m back on my home turf. My reward for at least getting the sprints done is to come back here and answer the questions. Well, maybe I’ll do it after the first writing sprint. (It’s really just a pomodoro timer thingy, no actual sprinting happens. Unless I play Vivaldi.)

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