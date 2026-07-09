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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
6h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week over at the 'House of Haiku' we've been talking about 'heatwaves'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-heatwave

And speaking of heatwaves, it's been hitting 35C over the last couple of days again. It really is getting stupid now! Even more stupid than last time! But hopefully, it should be cooling down by the weekend.

Anyway, onto the questions... What are the best ways to keep things succinct and concise? Well, I write a lot of Microfiction, and the primary goal there is to keep things concise and be economical with your words. The main thing is avoiding filler words, and longer phrases that can be simplified and expressed in a shorter way. Getting straight to the action, and dispensing with the usual preamble and scene setting that are common in longer pieces of work can be helpful, too.

How do you maintain relationships you've built once you leave a community or workplace? I think that's something that just happens very naturally. Some people you stay in touch with, and others you end up drifting away from. Having shared interests and hobbies definitely helps the friendship remain stronger, and last beyond the community or workplace you were originally part of together. It's an interesting one. It's just a feeling you get, I guess, that some relationships, as great as they are at the time, will only be sticking around for a few chapters of your life, and others are going to last for a much more substantial part of the book.

What books have you been reading recently that have had an impact on you? Well, with this heat, I haven't been able to get much book reading done. I've read quite a few articles about these current heatwaves that have been happening, though, and how they think they're going to keep happening regularly from now on, and that's had an impact on me. It's made me think I need to move somewhere cooler! Haha... 😎

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Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
1h

1) Tips on how to keep a story, paragraph, Note, or poem succinct and concise. Share!

What Chris said!

2). Some of us have left a platform while some have left a workplace. How do you cultivate the friendship or relationships you’ve built when you depart from a community or a workplace?

You don’t. Or at least, I am supremely terrible at it.

3). Tell us of a book you’ve read recently that has had an impact in you.

I’m in the midst of reading a manga, “Firefly Wedding”. It’s a blazing fast read, but I’m only halfway through and waiting on the remaining six (!!) volumes to be read. The artwork is lovely. It’s a romantic story with a tiny bit of steam and a smattering (spattering?) amount of violence. The next volume comes out next week ans then I have to wait until October. It is, however. The book that got me reading actual physical books again.

Writing wise, I’m participating in the Rough Draft Challenge — one week in and I’ve grossly underestimated how many handwritten pages it’ll take to finish the WIP, but it’s giving me a balanced day (an hour or so of writing, a bit of art, household chores, etc). It’s also giving me time to respond to prompts again. I did one last week (Wannabe) and another is coming out this week.

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