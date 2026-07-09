SPAWN Office Hours #124
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
Last week I posted SPAWN to the web only and no one got the email as there was none. After two months of back to back poetry and song title poetry challenges, I thought of releasing pressure of the inboxes you all have. We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.
Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Tips on how to keep a story, paragraph, Note, or poem succinct and concise. Share!
2). Some of us have left a platform while some have left a workplace. How do you cultivate the friendship or relationships you’ve built when you depart from a community or a workplace?
3). Tell us of a book you’ve read recently that has had an impact in you.
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
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Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week over at the 'House of Haiku' we've been talking about 'heatwaves'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-heatwave
And speaking of heatwaves, it's been hitting 35C over the last couple of days again. It really is getting stupid now! Even more stupid than last time! But hopefully, it should be cooling down by the weekend.
Anyway, onto the questions... What are the best ways to keep things succinct and concise? Well, I write a lot of Microfiction, and the primary goal there is to keep things concise and be economical with your words. The main thing is avoiding filler words, and longer phrases that can be simplified and expressed in a shorter way. Getting straight to the action, and dispensing with the usual preamble and scene setting that are common in longer pieces of work can be helpful, too.
How do you maintain relationships you've built once you leave a community or workplace? I think that's something that just happens very naturally. Some people you stay in touch with, and others you end up drifting away from. Having shared interests and hobbies definitely helps the friendship remain stronger, and last beyond the community or workplace you were originally part of together. It's an interesting one. It's just a feeling you get, I guess, that some relationships, as great as they are at the time, will only be sticking around for a few chapters of your life, and others are going to last for a much more substantial part of the book.
What books have you been reading recently that have had an impact on you? Well, with this heat, I haven't been able to get much book reading done. I've read quite a few articles about these current heatwaves that have been happening, though, and how they think they're going to keep happening regularly from now on, and that's had an impact on me. It's made me think I need to move somewhere cooler! Haha... 😎
1) Tips on how to keep a story, paragraph, Note, or poem succinct and concise. Share!
What Chris said!
2). Some of us have left a platform while some have left a workplace. How do you cultivate the friendship or relationships you’ve built when you depart from a community or a workplace?
You don’t. Or at least, I am supremely terrible at it.
3). Tell us of a book you’ve read recently that has had an impact in you.
I’m in the midst of reading a manga, “Firefly Wedding”. It’s a blazing fast read, but I’m only halfway through and waiting on the remaining six (!!) volumes to be read. The artwork is lovely. It’s a romantic story with a tiny bit of steam and a smattering (spattering?) amount of violence. The next volume comes out next week ans then I have to wait until October. It is, however. The book that got me reading actual physical books again.
Writing wise, I’m participating in the Rough Draft Challenge — one week in and I’ve grossly underestimated how many handwritten pages it’ll take to finish the WIP, but it’s giving me a balanced day (an hour or so of writing, a bit of art, household chores, etc). It’s also giving me time to respond to prompts again. I did one last week (Wannabe) and another is coming out this week.