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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
6hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been exploring the nostalgia of 'record stores'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-record-store

Also, I thought the heat might finally be gone for this year, and things were going to cool down a bit. But it's back again today. 36C! It's been a crazy summer, for sure.

Anyway, on to the questions... What book would you recommend your 12 year old self to read? That's an interesting one. I was already a voracious reader at that age, and had read pretty much everything I wanted to, that wasn't too ridiculously adult. A lot of Roald Dahl, of course. And even some of the classics, like Arthur Conan Doyle, and Rudyard Kipling. I think the poem 'If' is a great one to recommend for anyone to read when they're young. It's a wonderful road map for how to live your adult life well.

Who do you turn to in an emergency? It depends on the emergency, I guess, and who's likely to be able to help the most, or who's nearby. Sometimes it's enough to rely on a neighbour for support, but if it's something more private or personal, then close family or friends are the ones I would trust the most to help me deal with things.

What are your favourite snacks? Well, a bit of chocolate, I guess, is the main one I enjoy. And of course, dark chocolate is actually very good for you, and can even help with brain function and things. So that's a great excuse to eat some during a writing session! Haha... 😎

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Laura | Travel, Life & Fiction's avatar
Laura | Travel, Life & Fiction
6h

well good afternoon everyone!

Oh wait, I'm the first this week!

It's been an interesting few weeks...In case you haven't noticed, I've made some tweaks to my publication—new categories, new colours, drop down menu's. Final step will be using custom domain, but I'm not there yet. Plus, I've removed the midlife stuff and let it live (again) on it's own publication, Midlife, Real Life.

In other news, I just came back from a four day Scottish Festival in Fergus, Ontario and had a blast. My car, not so much. Crapped out, towing a camper, 25km from festival and had to limp to the campground. Luckily, a local garage could diagnose the problem. Bad news, it will take a week and cost $$$$—split hose and fried turbo. Now we have to drive back this weekend (600km away) Good news, is I got to meet John Bell from Outlander, what a wonderful person!

Anyway, on to the questions -

1. What book would I recommend my 12 year old self to read? Not really sure, but I certainly would emphasize reading—period!

2. Who to turn to in an emergency?

First my husband or kids, then our best friends, 500 km away. depends on the circumstance.

3. Favorite Snacks?

I love candy, I have a real sweet touch. Something that is chewy like Swedish Berries or wine gums are my favorite. When I fly, I keep them in my purse. They just seem to provide just the right pick-me-up without ruining my dinner or starving while I wait for something more substantial to eat.

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