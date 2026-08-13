SPAWN Office Hours #129
Pirate hours every Thursday from 6pm-7pm BST or 7-8pm CET onwards. Get over here with your comments, questions and support.
We’re here for our weekly writing community! Here for you to check in and let us know what you’re up to and how you’re doing.
Here’s one of my latest podcast episode:
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). What book would you recommend your 12 year old self to read? Why?
2). Who do you turn to in an emergency?
3). Favourite snacks and when and where to have them?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
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Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been exploring the nostalgia of 'record stores'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-record-store
Also, I thought the heat might finally be gone for this year, and things were going to cool down a bit. But it's back again today. 36C! It's been a crazy summer, for sure.
Anyway, on to the questions... What book would you recommend your 12 year old self to read? That's an interesting one. I was already a voracious reader at that age, and had read pretty much everything I wanted to, that wasn't too ridiculously adult. A lot of Roald Dahl, of course. And even some of the classics, like Arthur Conan Doyle, and Rudyard Kipling. I think the poem 'If' is a great one to recommend for anyone to read when they're young. It's a wonderful road map for how to live your adult life well.
Who do you turn to in an emergency? It depends on the emergency, I guess, and who's likely to be able to help the most, or who's nearby. Sometimes it's enough to rely on a neighbour for support, but if it's something more private or personal, then close family or friends are the ones I would trust the most to help me deal with things.
What are your favourite snacks? Well, a bit of chocolate, I guess, is the main one I enjoy. And of course, dark chocolate is actually very good for you, and can even help with brain function and things. So that's a great excuse to eat some during a writing session! Haha... 😎
well good afternoon everyone!
Oh wait, I'm the first this week!
It's been an interesting few weeks...In case you haven't noticed, I've made some tweaks to my publication—new categories, new colours, drop down menu's. Final step will be using custom domain, but I'm not there yet. Plus, I've removed the midlife stuff and let it live (again) on it's own publication, Midlife, Real Life.
In other news, I just came back from a four day Scottish Festival in Fergus, Ontario and had a blast. My car, not so much. Crapped out, towing a camper, 25km from festival and had to limp to the campground. Luckily, a local garage could diagnose the problem. Bad news, it will take a week and cost $$$$—split hose and fried turbo. Now we have to drive back this weekend (600km away) Good news, is I got to meet John Bell from Outlander, what a wonderful person!
Anyway, on to the questions -
1. What book would I recommend my 12 year old self to read? Not really sure, but I certainly would emphasize reading—period!
2. Who to turn to in an emergency?
First my husband or kids, then our best friends, 500 km away. depends on the circumstance.
3. Favorite Snacks?
I love candy, I have a real sweet touch. Something that is chewy like Swedish Berries or wine gums are my favorite. When I fly, I keep them in my purse. They just seem to provide just the right pick-me-up without ruining my dinner or starving while I wait for something more substantial to eat.