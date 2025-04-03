SPAWN Office Hours #58
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Before our SPAWN sessions starts, it’s National Poetry Writing Month and I host a 30 day 30 poem challenge for all you NaPoWrimers or rhymers. Join for all 30 or as many as you like here and as always the prompts are optional.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). What do you think of the AI voices that read your piece here on Substack? Are you using the feature? Which is your favourite?
2). How does weather affect your writing and reading habits?
3). Favourite way of travelling? Why?
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday.
Thursday 3 April
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (4 April) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (4 April) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
1). I set it to one of the voices, but turned out not liking it and now not sure how to remove it. Any advice? Not sure if this is set to be voiced either...
2). Warmer weather wants me to go outside and the writing suffers. Cold, rain is great for indoors and writing gets done. It's also melancholy. Harder to write a sad poem when the sunshines. Then again, all poetry doesn't need to be depressing hahaha.
3). I love trains. But anything where I don't have to drive. I love cycling too.
Guys, thanks for being here and there are three more events going on for free on this stack. Tuesday's Prompt Station, for the whole of April I'm hosting NaPoWriMo and tomorrow there's this little thing called Song Title Poetry (first Friday of the month.) Hope you join us for those too!