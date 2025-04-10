SPAWN Office Hours #59
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). What idea banks do you use? Library, magazines, conversations… where do you find your ideas from? Even the ones that happen unintentionally or coincidentally. Share please.
2). Do you use alternative search engines and web browsers? If so which ones?
3). It’s April. Have we settled into 2025? Any goals for this year you’re working towards? Doesn’t need to be about writing or creative stuff.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 10 April
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (11 April) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (11 April) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
How you can support my publication:
Comment below.
Restack this post.
Become a paid subscriber for 4.17/ month or 50/year or a founding member.
Thank you, I appreciate you!
Good day everyone (or night, depending on when you are reading this).
Over the past week I pushed a post on my autism diagnosis journey as part of Autism Acceptance Month. You can find that post here: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/my-autism-diagnosis-story
I've commented a few short stories in response to Miguel S.'s prompts as well as took part in the House of Haiku prompt for the week, honour.
As to your questions:
1. For poetry I find a number of accounts on Instagram quite useful, as they post a list of prompts every month. These include Amy Kay (@amykaypoetry) and Luis Rose (@lrsterlingpoetry). As for the stuff I post on my stack - these are usually a synthesis of experiences or ideas that brew in my brain. I find that I process a lot of information, even when I am at rest doing nothing.
2. I use DuckDuckGo for most of my searches - I like that I can search other engines using the bang feature. I use Firefox for browsing the Internet, as its the main opposition to Google's stuff.
3. In terms of writing/reading I'm aiming to get my second novel written, which I've called "Dates for Donuts". I think I have about 1000 words written for it. I'm also trying to read more books this year - I am in the process of reading two right now: Jane Eyre and Under the Eye of the Big Bird.
Outside of that realm I am working on becoming an air traffic controller. I got to tour a facility on Tuesday (namely, the Buffalo tower/TRACON) and it was so cool to see all the equipment. Hopefully if the clearances go well and I get assigned the terminal track at the academy I will get to work there!
Hi!
a) dreams, encounters, books, everything. I'm too scared or reluctant or tired sometimes to sink to the depth of it or to translate it into something worthy.
b) not sure I understand the question?
c) staying alive. I'm pretty consistent with this one. Kinda tiring.
What bugs me...Too many things.
But I'm not sure I'm in my right mind now to go into the rant.
The main thing -what am I doing here at all. Should I.
The rest follows
Happy April everyone-and Happy all-sorts-of-holidays 🤍