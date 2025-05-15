Writer pilgrim Substack

Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
2h

Well hello everybody.

Oh, wait. I'm the first one today.

Anyway, on to the questions.

1/ Scheduling a post three months in advance? That's some serious planning! Nope. But I have scheduled a post a few days in advance and had to do a quick edit. Easy process. Just hit the update button. It will go out as scheduled.

2/ I try to read and support as much as possible but since I'm "retired", I get the tasks of everyone else because I "have the time". This includes searching for and preparing for my parents to go to Assisted Living. If you've ever had that pleasure, you know what I mean. If not, just wait - you're time will come!

3/ A long holiday? Funny you should mention that. As many of you know, I just came back from 10 weeks in Australia. Although the weather did not cooperate, it was great having such a long time away. Long walks, beach visits, day trips, museums, catching up with friends and shopping. (Too much shopping). If you get the chance to take a long break, do it. It's like a total reset.

Well, that's it for me this week. It's a long weekend, so we are heading out later today.

Have a good weekend, wherever you are!

Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2hEdited

Hi everyone!

So this week, I posted a little behind the scenes look at my new book, which explores my passion for Microficiton in more depth. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/book-release-5050

The latest 'House of Haiku' Prompt is also available here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-flight

And it's amazing to think we've already done the half marathon over at the Song Title Challenge, too. I'm a little bit behind due to other commitments, but we'll just pretend I've been running along wearing an elaborate costume in the shape of a musical note, and it's been slowing me down! Haha!

Anyway, on to the questions... Did you know you can only schedule a post up to three months in advance? I wasn't aware of that, no. But I don't work too far ahead, so that's more than enough for me. I usually only have the next two months planned, at most. And even then, I'll often switch to something else, if something better comes up I can use.

Are we supporting each other outside SPAWN? Absolutely! I try to read as much as I can, and I've Restacked everyone here at one time or another, I think. I've missed quite a few things recently, though, and definitely have a lot of catching up to do.

When was the last time you had a long holiday? Probably over Christmas. I always take a break then, to be with family and friends and things. And I'll definitely be taking a break over the summer. Generally, in terms of actually going away for holidays and visiting other places and things, I usually prefer to take lots of shorter breaks, rather than long ones, so you can enjoy more of them throughout the year... 😎

