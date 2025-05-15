SPAWN Office Hours #64
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Did you know you can only schedule a post for up to 3 months from now? If you schedule a post that far ahead or a a week or two ahead, has it ever happened that you must change or edit it because something has changed and you need an update or it is not appropriate for whatever reason due to new circumstances?
2). Are we reading and supporting each other outside this Thursday SPAWN?
3). When was the last time you allowed yourself a long holiday? Where was it and what did you do?
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Thursday 15 May
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (15 May) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (15 May) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Well hello everybody.
Oh, wait. I'm the first one today.
Anyway, on to the questions.
1/ Scheduling a post three months in advance? That's some serious planning! Nope. But I have scheduled a post a few days in advance and had to do a quick edit. Easy process. Just hit the update button. It will go out as scheduled.
2/ I try to read and support as much as possible but since I'm "retired", I get the tasks of everyone else because I "have the time". This includes searching for and preparing for my parents to go to Assisted Living. If you've ever had that pleasure, you know what I mean. If not, just wait - you're time will come!
3/ A long holiday? Funny you should mention that. As many of you know, I just came back from 10 weeks in Australia. Although the weather did not cooperate, it was great having such a long time away. Long walks, beach visits, day trips, museums, catching up with friends and shopping. (Too much shopping). If you get the chance to take a long break, do it. It's like a total reset.
Well, that's it for me this week. It's a long weekend, so we are heading out later today.
Have a good weekend, wherever you are!
Hi everyone!
So this week, I posted a little behind the scenes look at my new book, which explores my passion for Microficiton in more depth. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/book-release-5050
The latest 'House of Haiku' Prompt is also available here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-flight
And it's amazing to think we've already done the half marathon over at the Song Title Challenge, too. I'm a little bit behind due to other commitments, but we'll just pretend I've been running along wearing an elaborate costume in the shape of a musical note, and it's been slowing me down! Haha!
Anyway, on to the questions... Did you know you can only schedule a post up to three months in advance? I wasn't aware of that, no. But I don't work too far ahead, so that's more than enough for me. I usually only have the next two months planned, at most. And even then, I'll often switch to something else, if something better comes up I can use.
Are we supporting each other outside SPAWN? Absolutely! I try to read as much as I can, and I've Restacked everyone here at one time or another, I think. I've missed quite a few things recently, though, and definitely have a lot of catching up to do.
When was the last time you had a long holiday? Probably over Christmas. I always take a break then, to be with family and friends and things. And I'll definitely be taking a break over the summer. Generally, in terms of actually going away for holidays and visiting other places and things, I usually prefer to take lots of shorter breaks, rather than long ones, so you can enjoy more of them throughout the year... 😎