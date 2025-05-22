SPAWN Office Hours #65
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Stood up? On a date, business or a meeting with a friend and they did a no show? Share how do you deal with friends or dates or business partners not showing up? What do we learn from this?
2). At work you’re often told to do CPD (continuous professional development). How do push yourself to learn with writing, creating? What courses, experiences do you sign up to? What other practices do you keep to learn and do better or do what you do a little easier.
3). Now a heavy one… how do you respond to good news? Share some recent good news to uplift us all. What do you do? Acknowledge, celebrate, ignore, business as usual?
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with our lovely crew. We'll talk all things Substack that we love or don't understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Thursday 22 May
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (23 May) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (23 May) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Hi everyone!
So this week, there's another fun new prompt over at the 'House of Haiku'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-circus
And I also discovered a very strange anomaly on Notes, whilst I've been trying to promote my new book. I like to post the UK and US Amazon links, to make it easy for people to find it, which seems to work fine in Posts, but for some reason on Notes it will only display the UK one. I've put the US one several times, and some sort of AI keeps changing it back to the UK one! Haha! It's very odd. So now the Note has two links that are the same. You can see that here: https://substack.com/@chrisjfranklin/note/c-119136013
Or maybe it's detecting the country you're in, and some of you can see the US link?
Anyway, on to the questions... How do you deal with people not showing up? It can be annoying, for sure. It depends what it is really. These days, everyone is so busy, and things come up at the last minute, so as long as they text or something and let you know they're not going to make it, it's no problem.
What practices do you use to learn and do better? Well, it's like Tarantino once said in that old interview, when they asked him if he went to film school and he said, "No, I went to films." It's the same thing with writing. You have to go to books. The best way to become a better writer, is to become a better reader, and read as much as possible. That's the best place to learn more about the craft and understand how it works.
How do you respond to good news? It's great to hear good news. Especially when there's so much bad news around these days. Again, it depends what it is. If it's particularly good news, I'll often get the person a gift, or send a card, or buy them a drink or something to celebrate with them... 😎
Good day everyone. I have recently been in a bit of a block with regards to producing creative work owing partially to the political climate, however, today I did produce a poem. I think it will form part of an article that I've been meaning to create regarding my creative process. You can read it here: https://substack.com/@theautisticmuse/note/c-119264287
I'm also looking forward to the World Environmental Day, which is happening on 6/5, exactly 2 weeks from now. The theme this year is ending plastic pollution. More details are here: https://www.unep.org/events/un-day/world-environment-day-2025
Now, with regards to your questions.
1. When I block time off for a particular event or meeting (or even work), I generally expect that it will go on. If it determined later on that it is not going to happen, I would prefer having some sort of advanced notice. My brain doesn't like a sudden change - it needs time to process what is going on, and then it can decide on what the best course of action is.
2. The best way I find to improve my work is to just do more. This is why I tend to seek out prompts - it's an easy way to jump right in.
I don't have a ton of money to throw at workshops or classes, per se. So I tend to seek things that are free. A good example is the remote body's Crip Craft Club, which acts more as a virtual body doubling/social gathering with people like me (disabled, neurodivergent and/or chronically ill/mad).
3. Good news is always nice to hear, especially in uncertain times like we are living in now. I tend to keep things simple - I'll congratulate the person on social media, if I hear the news there, as long as I can remember to do so.