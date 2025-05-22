Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
5h

Hi everyone!

So this week, there's another fun new prompt over at the 'House of Haiku'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-circus

And I also discovered a very strange anomaly on Notes, whilst I've been trying to promote my new book. I like to post the UK and US Amazon links, to make it easy for people to find it, which seems to work fine in Posts, but for some reason on Notes it will only display the UK one. I've put the US one several times, and some sort of AI keeps changing it back to the UK one! Haha! It's very odd. So now the Note has two links that are the same. You can see that here: https://substack.com/@chrisjfranklin/note/c-119136013

Or maybe it's detecting the country you're in, and some of you can see the US link?

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you deal with people not showing up? It can be annoying, for sure. It depends what it is really. These days, everyone is so busy, and things come up at the last minute, so as long as they text or something and let you know they're not going to make it, it's no problem.

What practices do you use to learn and do better? Well, it's like Tarantino once said in that old interview, when they asked him if he went to film school and he said, "No, I went to films." It's the same thing with writing. You have to go to books. The best way to become a better writer, is to become a better reader, and read as much as possible. That's the best place to learn more about the craft and understand how it works.

How do you respond to good news? It's great to hear good news. Especially when there's so much bad news around these days. Again, it depends what it is. If it's particularly good news, I'll often get the person a gift, or send a card, or buy them a drink or something to celebrate with them... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Dylan Delgado's avatar
Dylan Delgado
4h

Good day everyone. I have recently been in a bit of a block with regards to producing creative work owing partially to the political climate, however, today I did produce a poem. I think it will form part of an article that I've been meaning to create regarding my creative process. You can read it here: https://substack.com/@theautisticmuse/note/c-119264287

I'm also looking forward to the World Environmental Day, which is happening on 6/5, exactly 2 weeks from now. The theme this year is ending plastic pollution. More details are here: https://www.unep.org/events/un-day/world-environment-day-2025

Now, with regards to your questions.

1. When I block time off for a particular event or meeting (or even work), I generally expect that it will go on. If it determined later on that it is not going to happen, I would prefer having some sort of advanced notice. My brain doesn't like a sudden change - it needs time to process what is going on, and then it can decide on what the best course of action is.

2. The best way I find to improve my work is to just do more. This is why I tend to seek out prompts - it's an easy way to jump right in.

I don't have a ton of money to throw at workshops or classes, per se. So I tend to seek things that are free. A good example is the remote body's Crip Craft Club, which acts more as a virtual body doubling/social gathering with people like me (disabled, neurodivergent and/or chronically ill/mad).

3. Good news is always nice to hear, especially in uncertain times like we are living in now. I tend to keep things simple - I'll congratulate the person on social media, if I hear the news there, as long as I can remember to do so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture