Chris J. Franklin
Hi everyone!

So I'm posting more Prompts than anything else on my page these days, while I've been focusing on getting some books released, but we're having a lot of fun with them. You can find the latest one here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-bridge

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you make dialogue sound authentic on the page? This is something I talk about a lot. Capturing the essence of how different people speak and the nuances in their phraseology is hugely important, and a big part of what makes Fiction ring true for a reader. Ideally, you want to get to a point where even with the attributions taken out, people would still know who was speaking, purely based on the way they speak. That's the goal. And a great way to start moving towards accomplishing that, is to just be a very careful observer of people and really listen to the way they say things when you're speaking to them. Little quirks of dialect that creep in, and things of that nature. That can all really add another layer to things.

Do you schedule quiet time for yourself? Yes! Every evening, I try to sit down, usually around midnight or so, and have some time to myself to read and write, and generally contemplate things. It's very still then, and I can just hear the wind and the rain, and the animals outside, and it's nice to relax surrounded by those sounds of nature, and try to be creative. I say try, because of course, sometimes nothing happens! Haha!

How do you react to injustice? Well, I've often been one to stand up, while others have remained seated, as they say. If I think something is unfair or wrong, I'll usually say so, especially if it affects others who need someone to speak for them. It depends what it is really. Some things are worth making a noise about, but other times you have to know when to let things go... 😎

