Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re live Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. Post a question or a comment and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.

If you’re here for the first time, welcome! Do introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.

I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:

1). What lyrics have you been mishearing for years?

2). At what point did you say fuck this, I’m changing my life/career/? What was the final drop?

3). What beliefs have you questioned? Where did that lead you to?

SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with

and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.

Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month - look out tomorrow 6 June - and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. My podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places and interviews. Upgrade your subscription to a paid membership of £50/year to get access to it.

Thursday 5 June

Vancouver PDT 10am -11am

Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am

London BST 6pm-7pm

Paris CET 7pm-8pm

Athens EEST 8pm-9pm

New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm

Sydney AEST (6 June) 3am-4am

Fiji GMT+12 (6 June) 5am-6am

We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:

Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.

Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.

Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.

Share Writer pilgrim Substack

Share

Leave a comment

Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.

How you can support my publication:

Comment below.

Restack this post.

Become a paid subscriber for £5/ month or £50/year or a founding member.

Thank you, I appreciate you!

Leave a comment