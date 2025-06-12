SPAWN Office Hours #68
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Share a film couple, partnership where there’s great chemistry! Romantic, platonic, anything.
2). What experience have you with hiring editors, book cover design and so on with freelancers? What platform do you use and what’s the experience been like?
3). How do you make marketing your book or Substack, more fun? (Assuming it’s not fun already).
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with our lovely crew. We'll talk all things Substack that we love or don't understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Thursday 12 June
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (13 Jun) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (13 June) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Hi everyone!
So this week, I finally managed to get round to sorting out the navigation on my Page, and added some Tabs. Things are now much easier to find, especially the growing collection of Haiku Prompts! Yay! Speaking of which, here's this week's one, which is all about 'aliens': https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-alien
Anyway, on to the questions... Share a film couple with great chemistry? Well, it has to be Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in 'Casablanca'. And for some more modern ones, probably Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in 'When Harry Met Sally', or Richard Gere and Julia Robets in 'Pretty Woman'. But also, I really like the Phantom and Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera', when they're played right, and think that's such a great partnership, based on their shared passion for music.
What experience do you have with Editors and Book Cover designers? Well, I am an Editor/Consultant, and an occasional Book Cover designer, so fortunately, I'm able to deal with those things myself, and haven't needed to pay anyone for their services. It can get very expensive very quickly, though, if you do need that kind of help. It's a tricky one, because the cover, in particular, is so important and can be vital in attracting interest, when people are browsing through the available books on a book site quickly. 'Fiverr' and 'Reedsy' can be a good place to find Editors and Artists.
How do you make Marketing more fun? In my 'Book Release' Posts, I like to try and explore the background of the book, and how it came about and things, and share a few bits of trivia. That can make it fun, I think, and help people feel more familiar with the work. And coming up with fun Taglines to help promote it can be interesting, too... 😎
1) Share a film couple, partnership where there’s great chemistry! Romantic, platonic, anything.
Oh, you know I’m going to do KDrama: the lead couple in “Crash Landing on You” (a common entry point for many who watch KDramas). They finally ended up marrying each other in real life!
2). What experience have you with hiring editors, book cover design and so on with freelancers? What platform do you use and what’s the experience been like?
Don’t have any experience with this.
3). How do you make marketing your book or Substack, more fun?
Ummm … I’m considering going back into publicizing on social media again, rather than just posting on Notes. My YouTube channel is also a promotional effort. The current plan is to “batch” posts so that they are done and either schedule them or remember to post them. Am aiming for 2 a week and the plan is to start next week, so we’ll see if I do or not. I got very little traction from them before, so I don’t expect much this time either, but one or two is better than none. I’ll post them on Notes too.