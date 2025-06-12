Writer pilgrim Substack

Chris J. Franklin
5h

Hi everyone!

So this week, I finally managed to get round to sorting out the navigation on my Page, and added some Tabs. Things are now much easier to find, especially the growing collection of Haiku Prompts! Yay! Speaking of which, here's this week's one, which is all about 'aliens': https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-alien

Anyway, on to the questions... Share a film couple with great chemistry? Well, it has to be Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in 'Casablanca'. And for some more modern ones, probably Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in 'When Harry Met Sally', or Richard Gere and Julia Robets in 'Pretty Woman'. But also, I really like the Phantom and Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera', when they're played right, and think that's such a great partnership, based on their shared passion for music.

What experience do you have with Editors and Book Cover designers? Well, I am an Editor/Consultant, and an occasional Book Cover designer, so fortunately, I'm able to deal with those things myself, and haven't needed to pay anyone for their services. It can get very expensive very quickly, though, if you do need that kind of help. It's a tricky one, because the cover, in particular, is so important and can be vital in attracting interest, when people are browsing through the available books on a book site quickly. 'Fiverr' and 'Reedsy' can be a good place to find Editors and Artists.

How do you make Marketing more fun? In my 'Book Release' Posts, I like to try and explore the background of the book, and how it came about and things, and share a few bits of trivia. That can make it fun, I think, and help people feel more familiar with the work. And coming up with fun Taglines to help promote it can be interesting, too... 😎

Leanne Shawler
1h

1) Share a film couple, partnership where there’s great chemistry! Romantic, platonic, anything.

Oh, you know I’m going to do KDrama: the lead couple in “Crash Landing on You” (a common entry point for many who watch KDramas). They finally ended up marrying each other in real life!

2). What experience have you with hiring editors, book cover design and so on with freelancers? What platform do you use and what’s the experience been like?

Don’t have any experience with this.

3). How do you make marketing your book or Substack, more fun?

Ummm … I’m considering going back into publicizing on social media again, rather than just posting on Notes. My YouTube channel is also a promotional effort. The current plan is to “batch” posts so that they are done and either schedule them or remember to post them. Am aiming for 2 a week and the plan is to start next week, so we’ll see if I do or not. I got very little traction from them before, so I don’t expect much this time either, but one or two is better than none. I’ll post them on Notes too.

