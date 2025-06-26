Writer pilgrim Substack

Chris J. Franklin
3h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all, and Happy 70th Edition to SPAWN!

This week's Haiku Prompt was all about 'windows', and you can find out more about that, and join in with the fun if you'd like to, here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-window

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you include rhythm in your work? Mainly through variation in the lengths of the sentences, to create a sense of flow and so on. Lots of shorter sentences to quicken the pace, and add tension and things like that. Sentences with just a single word can work well for that, and can form a staccato rhythm of information that builds to a powerful crescendo at the end of a Chapter. But yes, rhythm can really add a lot to the structure and reading experience, for sure.

Share 70 songs you like? Oh wow. That's a lot of songs. How about just some from the 70s I like? Haha! I think I've mentioned it before, but one that definitely means a lot to me is 'The Pretender' by Jackson Browne. That's a remarkable piece of work that says some very profound things about life. Some other ones that are special, because of moments, and people, I associate them with are: 'One of These Nights' by Eagles, 'Till It Shines' by Bob Seger, 'All My Love' by Led Zeppelin, 'Hard Headed Woman' by Cat Stevens, 'A Case Of You' by Joni Mitchell and 'Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight' by James Taylor. That's seven, but there's so many amazing ones, I could easily do 700!

What's your peoplewatch strategy? Just carefully observing things around me, and looking for stories that are unfolding, or moments that could lead somewhere. Small things that could become bigger, or be a springboard to go somewhere else. Things like that... 😎

