Leanne Shawler
3h

I have a busy day ahead, so quickly now that I’ve offered some suggestions to Richbee, but for a planned day would be to head for Sydney for the day, spend the morning at the art gallery, have lunch there, head over to The Rocks to my favourite art supply shop, from there to George St to visit my favourite Japanese franchise stores (Muji, Kinokuniya and Daiso). Ideally, I’d also eat at my favourite Korean restaurant in the area, but we’re pushing it now to get back home before I’m traveling at night on the train, so that would be a multi-day stay or a day that I skip the art gallery.

Chris J. Franklin
6hEdited

Hi everyone!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about things that go on in and around 'airports'. You're all very welcome to join in, and can find out more about it all here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-airport

I also just posted a fun meme about the writing life you might enjoy, too: https://substack.com/@chrisjfranklin/note/c-131769635

Anyway, on to the questions... Make a plan for a day out? Usually, I like to be more spontaneous, and not plan things too fully. It's more fun that way. I'll just have general plans to go somewhere, such as the coast, or to visit friends or whatever, and then we'll see where the mood takes us.

What principle have you gone against in your writing? Probably the main one, is the convention of telling stories in a linear way. I almost never do that. I use the 'fractured narrative' structure, to withhold certain details, and create an environment where it's often answers first, questions later. The 'in medias res' technique, where you start somwhere in the middle of the action or in the aftermath of a dramatic event, is also a big part of that, and another way to skew things away from the more common chronological order.

Pick an old Post from a year ago and rewrite it? Well, almost exactly a year ago I posted 'The Storm' (https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-storm), which was an experiment where I tried to use Microfiction in a more connected way. That one would definitely turn out differently every time, because there's so many ways it could have gone, and so many little stories that could be told around that theme. I always knew what I wanted the ending to be, though... 😎

