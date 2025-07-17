SPAWN Office Hours #73
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Let’s share tips on how we deal with the heat. We’re in the middle of summer so hot weather is expected. Have you got any tips on how to manage in the heat? (Ice water in the fridge, not opening windows until after sunset etc).
2). Have you noticed what other kind of creative work supports your type of work. For instance, listening to radio news helps you write concise poems, or framing in a section of a photo/painting to focus.
3). Have you used the new Dashboard here on Substack?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who've been doing what they do for a long while.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Thursday 17 July
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (18 July) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (18 July) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Hello everyone,
Well, I made it to SPAWN within a few hours this week! Not days late. Haha.
Taking a bit of a breather before Mom moves on the 28th. Lots to do but at least now there is a plan and the paperwork for Dad for LTC has been started.
On to the questions,
1. Tips on beating the heat?
Aside from the obvious air conditioning, keeping shades drawn and windows closed during the day helps. At night, open everything up and hope for a breeze. Fans, cool drinks and sitting in shade also help.
2. I'm not much of a music follower. I enjoy peace and quiet when I write. But having a great view of photo can add to inspiration. Sounds of birds chirping or waves lapping on beaches can also create a good mood.
3. Like others have said, I've had a look. I don't like it.
That's it for now. Keeping it short as we have a thunderstorm right now and I might lose power.
Til next time...
I think I have to agree with Chris on all of his answers, except the last because I haven’t tried the new dashboard yet. From the design, it does sound a bit like they’re getting ready for full in-app editing.
Cold water over the wrists helps with heatstroke which is not a pleasant thing to have. Cool showers and baths help also. It is freezing cold where I am. Growing up we basically lived in the one air conditioned room. The house I live in now is basically built to get the heat out of a building—-so it’s currently colder inside than outside and reverts to that state five minutes after turning the heat off!