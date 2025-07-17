Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
8h

Hello everyone,

Well, I made it to SPAWN within a few hours this week! Not days late. Haha.

Taking a bit of a breather before Mom moves on the 28th. Lots to do but at least now there is a plan and the paperwork for Dad for LTC has been started.

On to the questions,

1. Tips on beating the heat?

Aside from the obvious air conditioning, keeping shades drawn and windows closed during the day helps. At night, open everything up and hope for a breeze. Fans, cool drinks and sitting in shade also help.

2. I'm not much of a music follower. I enjoy peace and quiet when I write. But having a great view of photo can add to inspiration. Sounds of birds chirping or waves lapping on beaches can also create a good mood.

3. Like others have said, I've had a look. I don't like it.

That's it for now. Keeping it short as we have a thunderstorm right now and I might lose power.

Til next time...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
11h

I think I have to agree with Chris on all of his answers, except the last because I haven’t tried the new dashboard yet. From the design, it does sound a bit like they’re getting ready for full in-app editing.

Cold water over the wrists helps with heatstroke which is not a pleasant thing to have. Cool showers and baths help also. It is freezing cold where I am. Growing up we basically lived in the one air conditioned room. The house I live in now is basically built to get the heat out of a building—-so it’s currently colder inside than outside and reverts to that state five minutes after turning the heat off!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture