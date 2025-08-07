Writer pilgrim Substack

Chris J. Franklin
1h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week's Haiku Prompt was all about 'Trees'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-tree

This month's Song Title Challenge, based around 'Poetic Songwriters' was an excellent Theme, as well, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Anyway, on to the questions... How would you deal with a trespasser in your building? I definitely wouldn't be confronting them, that's for sure! Call for help is the obvious one, and then while I was waiting, probably try to play the sound of dangerous dogs through some carefully positioned speakers! Haha!

How do you find another perspective to tell a story that's common or boring? There's quite a few plots and tropes that have been done over and over, but that doesn't mean they can't be done again. There's always a new way to approach things, and new characters to explore, even if you put them in essentially the same situation, because just like in real life, every character would deal with and respond to a given situation differently. Beyond that, though, I often play around with time and chronology a lot, and that keeps things fresh.

What's something you did when you were younger, that you now look back on and have no understanding of why you did it? I was pretty much always focused on creative things. I loved stories, and art, and acting, and music from a young age, and was always very happy persuing those. Although, one other thing I did briefly explore when I was younger was Judo. It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be! Haha... 😎

