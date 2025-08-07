SPAWN Office Hours #76
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). A trespasser comes in to your building how do you deal with it?
2). How do you find another perspective to tell a story that is common or boring. What strategy do you use to make something worthwhile.
3). What did you use to do as a teenager or young kid that you have no understanding of why you ever did it? Why did you give it up? (Sport, interest, hobby).
Thursday 7 August
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (8 August) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (8 August) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week's Haiku Prompt was all about 'Trees'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-tree
This month's Song Title Challenge, based around 'Poetic Songwriters' was an excellent Theme, as well, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Anyway, on to the questions... How would you deal with a trespasser in your building? I definitely wouldn't be confronting them, that's for sure! Call for help is the obvious one, and then while I was waiting, probably try to play the sound of dangerous dogs through some carefully positioned speakers! Haha!
How do you find another perspective to tell a story that's common or boring? There's quite a few plots and tropes that have been done over and over, but that doesn't mean they can't be done again. There's always a new way to approach things, and new characters to explore, even if you put them in essentially the same situation, because just like in real life, every character would deal with and respond to a given situation differently. Beyond that, though, I often play around with time and chronology a lot, and that keeps things fresh.
What's something you did when you were younger, that you now look back on and have no understanding of why you did it? I was pretty much always focused on creative things. I loved stories, and art, and acting, and music from a young age, and was always very happy persuing those. Although, one other thing I did briefly explore when I was younger was Judo. It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be! Haha... 😎