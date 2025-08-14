SPAWN Office Hours #77
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We're here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). What was better in the old days?
2). What snack did you eat as a kid that you loved and no longer is around?
3). How do you write flavour, taste and smell into a piece especially if you write fantasy, or historical pieces but also modern writing?
Good afternoon everyone.
Wait! I'm the first today.
How did that happen? Just a coincidence. I'm at home after an overwhelming and emotional past few months.
Both parents were moved to different living residences based on their health needs. (Post coming soon) Hopefully, I will have more time of my own now than in these past four months.
On to the questions:
1. What was better in the old days?
I think vacations were better. We got an idea of where we wanted to go, saved the money for it, dreamed about it, then went and enjoyed in while fully being present in the moment. We ate wonderful food, met interesting people and corresponded with some after, and saw some incredibly beautiful natural sites. Now many people select a vacation based on others opinions, put the costs on credit, take photos and publish on social media, and rarely talk to strangers. As a traveller myself, I know I am also guilty but I also know how to unplug and live in the moment. Many do not.
2. What snack did you eat as a kid that you loved and no longer is around?
As a kid, we rarely had snacks between meals. But I do recall about once a month, on payday, my Dad would bring home honey-dipped donuts from Andrews bakery. Delicious. That space is now a shawarma takeaway shop.
3. How do you write flavour, taste and smell into a piece especially if you write fantasy, or historical pieces but also modern writing?
The best way is to just use very descriptive language. Almost everyone can smell the damp, squishy, wiggly earthworms that appear on the road after a rain storm, right.
Now on to finish writing the post I started earlier today.
Hi everyone!
Hope you've been having a great week, and Happy Thursday to you all!
So the new 'House of Haiku' Prompt is available now, and this time, it's all about 'Paint'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-paint
Also, they seem to have made the change over to the new Dashboard mandatory. Nooooo! It was a little tricky to find everything again, but I'm sure I'll get used to it.
Anyway... On to the questions. What was better in the old days? Pretty much everything! Haha! But seriously, I think socialising and spending time with people was better, before there was the distraction of everyone needing to constantly check their phones. If I'm with someone, and I'm having a coffee with them or whatever, my phone goes off, and I give them my full attention. It's crazy when you're in the middle of talking, and the flow keeps being interrupted by calls and texts.
What snack did you love that is no longer around? Well, one discontinued snack I really miss from about twenty years ago, is 'Mars Delight'. They tasted really great. And funnily enough, the day I had my first call from an Agent, who loved a synopsis I'd sent her, I was eating a 'Mars Delight' at the time! So they'll always be special to me for that reason.
How do you write flavour, taste and smell into a piece? Yes, it's really important to engage a reader's senses. Sights, sounds and smells are all hugely important, and make things feel more real. It's just a question of peppering in things that are familiar, and things that readers will recognise and that will evoke a certain mood that you want to create... 😎