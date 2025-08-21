Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
17h

Hello! First, a reminder of my little writing prompt. I’m going to be collecting the responses into a post called “Rhiannon’s Collected Above Sea Tales” and poetry is also an option, hint hint. My audience is just under 300 but still fresh eyes if you’re seeking them. September 4 is the deadline. https://open.substack.com/pub/projectstarfish/p/take-a-chance-on-me?r=1mk6at&utm_medium=ios

How do you heal a broken friendship?

2). How do you set boundaries around your writing/creative time?

3). Random act of kindness someone did recently and blew your mind

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Dylan Delgado's avatar
Dylan Delgado
20h

Good afternoon! I've been a bit busy on the creative front recently: firstly, I posted a note with a poem describing anxiety without using the word "anxiety": https://substack.com/@theautisticmuse/note/c-145336167

The Muse also came out with a new post with another poem named Melt: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/melt

I've also been commenting on Scott S's creative writing challenges, which call us to write a story in very few words (usually 5-7 words a piece). They are certainly a challenge!

Now, to your questions:

1. I don't keep too many relationships, to be frank. However, I do find that a lot of people enjoying my cooking/baking, so I imagine if I were to rekindle a relationship, baking some cookies would be a nice start. Funny thing, I just made some chocolate chip cookies, as I am typing up this response.

Now, if the relationship ended on bad terms (say, the other party was really annoying/mean to me, and I imagine that rekindling the relationship would result in that behavior resuming) then it may not be the best idea for me to fix the relationship up.

2. This is a tough question. Inspiration can come at any time, and you can't exactly block a time when it will strike you.

I do find it sometimes useful to have others around (even virtually) to also be doing something creative. This helps me to get into the zone, so to speak. The Crip Craft Club does wonders with this.

3. Nothing in particular strikes out to me for this question. Perhaps if something comes up soon I'll reply to this with the act of kindness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture