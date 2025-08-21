SPAWN Office Hours #78
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). How do you heal a broken friendship?
2). How do you set boundaries around your writing/creative time?
3). Random act of kindness someone did recently and blew your mind?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 21 August
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
Phoenix, Arizona MST 10am-11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (22 August) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (22 August) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
How you can support my publication:
Comment below.
Restack this post.
Become a paid subscriber for £5/ month or £50/year or a founding member. Turns out it’s cheaper per month if you do the year subscription.
Thank you, I appreciate you!
Hello! First, a reminder of my little writing prompt. I’m going to be collecting the responses into a post called “Rhiannon’s Collected Above Sea Tales” and poetry is also an option, hint hint. My audience is just under 300 but still fresh eyes if you’re seeking them. September 4 is the deadline. https://open.substack.com/pub/projectstarfish/p/take-a-chance-on-me?r=1mk6at&utm_medium=ios
How do you heal a broken friendship?
2). How do you set boundaries around your writing/creative time?
3). Random act of kindness someone did recently and blew your mind
Good afternoon! I've been a bit busy on the creative front recently: firstly, I posted a note with a poem describing anxiety without using the word "anxiety": https://substack.com/@theautisticmuse/note/c-145336167
The Muse also came out with a new post with another poem named Melt: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/p/melt
I've also been commenting on Scott S's creative writing challenges, which call us to write a story in very few words (usually 5-7 words a piece). They are certainly a challenge!
Now, to your questions:
1. I don't keep too many relationships, to be frank. However, I do find that a lot of people enjoying my cooking/baking, so I imagine if I were to rekindle a relationship, baking some cookies would be a nice start. Funny thing, I just made some chocolate chip cookies, as I am typing up this response.
Now, if the relationship ended on bad terms (say, the other party was really annoying/mean to me, and I imagine that rekindling the relationship would result in that behavior resuming) then it may not be the best idea for me to fix the relationship up.
2. This is a tough question. Inspiration can come at any time, and you can't exactly block a time when it will strike you.
I do find it sometimes useful to have others around (even virtually) to also be doing something creative. This helps me to get into the zone, so to speak. The Crip Craft Club does wonders with this.
3. Nothing in particular strikes out to me for this question. Perhaps if something comes up soon I'll reply to this with the act of kindness.