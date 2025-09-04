Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.

If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.

I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:

1). Can you share 8 items from your bucket list?

2). 8 months of 2025! What lessons have you learnt this year? Can be writing and/or life related.

3). How do you set boundaries when people take advantage of your generosity here on Substack?

SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with

and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.

Thursday 4 September

Vancouver PDT 10am -11am

London BST 6pm-7pm

Paris CET 7pm-8pm

Athens EEST 8pm-9pm

New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm

Sydney AEST (5 September) 3am-4am

Fiji GMT+12 (5 September) 5am-6am

We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:

Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.

Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.

Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.

Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.

