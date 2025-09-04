Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2h

Hi everyone!

And Happy 80th Edition to SPAWN!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been talking about 'echoes'. You can find out more about that here, where you can also join in with your own contribution, if you'd like to: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-echo

Also, I've finally had a chance to check out the new 'Title Test' feature, and it's absolutely fascinating. Essentially, you still write the Draft as normal, but then you add multiple alternative Titles, and what it does, is then send those potential titles to a select group of Subscribers, probably around twenty or so for each variant, and then the one that performs the best in terms of open rate, it selects as the optimum Title, and it then sends the Post to the rest of the Subscribers with that Title, with the idea being that should help improve engagement. Obviously, it's going to work better the more Subscribers you have, and I usually already have my Titles in place, so it's not going to be as useful as I'd hoped, but it's an interesting thing to experiment with, and could help figure out which words grab people when they see them.

Anyway, on to the questions... Can you share 8 items from your bucket list? That's a great one. Creatively, I'd love to sell one of my screenplays and see it made into a movie. But unfortunately, that's an even harder world to break into than books! Haha! Beyond that, I guess maybe buy a narrowboat to go travelling around the UK. That would be nice.

What lessons have you learnt this year? I've been exploring poetry more, and learning about Haiku, and the history of Haiku, and that's been really lovely.

How do you set boundaries when people take advantage of your generosity? I don't generally encounter people like that very often, fortunately. If it does happen, I always try to learn from the mistake, and ensure it doesn't occur again. "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me", as they say. Haha! 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture