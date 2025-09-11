SPAWN Office Hours #81
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). With less than 4 months to go this year, what intentions and goals do you wish to set for the remainder of the year for your Substack?
2). Think back to when you started Substack and look at how you use the tools provided here differently or not at all. What’s changed? (For example, I used to restack every post I read, now I only restack from subscribers. Or I read without pressing like anymore.)
3). Binge watch or binge read? What posts, Substacks or shows have you been addicted to and why?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 11 September
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (12 September) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (12 September) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
How you can support my publication:
Comment below.
Restack this post.
Become a paid subscriber for £5/ month or £50/year or a founding member. Turns out it’s cheaper per month if you do the year subscription.
Thank you, I appreciate you!
Good day everyone! While the Muse has been quiet in terms of long form posts, that will soon change. I have a post that should be going out today (a poem called Remember the Sky, named after an initiative by the 9/11 Memorial) and I'll have one after I attend a concert on Saturday, which is the first one I will see in quite some time.
Onward with the questions:
1. In terms of goals here on this platform: I'd like to reach 200 subscribers by the time the year ends. That would fill a large lecture hall...
I need to also compile a list of the articles that I deem the best from year 2 on here (my first post came out on October 12, 2023, if you discount the automated "Coming Soon" post that Substack makes when you make a publication). For reference, these were the articles that I thought were the best from year 1: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/t/best-of-year-1
I'd appreciate feedback as to what articles I should highlight!
2. When I started I didn't really utilize the Notes feature. I realize now that it's a useful way to connect with others on here. I'm not sure if it increases readership, though. In addition, I have used the feature of uploading a spoken version of one of my posts from earlier this year, as a means of improving the accessibility of my content. I need to use that more...
3. On Substack I have been intrigued by content by Zəhra Üzeyirli and Rhalyn Morgenroth recently. They always seem to post thought provoking content.
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', the Prompt was 'Park'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-park
A hugely important issue I think also needs a quick mention is the ongoing saga over Tagging, and the way Free Accounts are having their reach restricted. Essentially, Tagging large groups no longer works, which was a fantastic way to keep little communities together on here for Events and things, and allegedly, it's now been confirmed the algorithms are not letting Free Accounts be seen as much, in the same way that Paid Accounts are being seen. On the one hand, it does make sense to drive more Paid Subscriptions, and encourage everyone to turn paid on, but I completely understand that some people wanted to remain Free. I had a plan in mind myself, but it seems now, I may have to turn Paid on, or we're all putting work in just to have it throttled. I thought this was probably the case, as my numbers have been the same for several months. Quite a few people are talking about leaving over it, and moving to other platforms, and I do think it's a real shame, because Free Accounts are attracting people to the site as well, which in turn could help Paid Accounts find new readers. It's a very difficult situation. Hopefully, the Tagging can get resolved soon. I didn't get the usual Notification in the Activity for this, which suggests they're definitely still broken. But I think the move towards encouraging everyone to turn on Paid is probably here to stay.
Anyway, onto the questions... What goals do you have for the rest of the year on Substack? Mainly, continue with the 'House of Haiku', and hopefully, get the last 3 of the '5 in 25' up for sale! Haha!
How do you use the Tools here differently now, than when you started? I'm definitely using Notes a lot more. That was something I didn't really touch for a few months. And I'm using images now for the Posts, which I wasn't doing before. It's helped a lot, I think, to create more of an indentity for things. I probably still won't use images for the Fiction, though, as I prefer to paint a picture with the quotes.
What shows have you been addicted to recently? I don't watch a huge amount of TV these days. But I like relaxing with Netflix. 'Wednesday' is really good on there at the moment, which is a show based on 'The Addams Family', but focussed more on the Wednesday character. It's a lot of fun, and Tim Burton is involved, so the quality is incredible... 😎