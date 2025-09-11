Writer pilgrim Substack

Dylan Delgado
Dylan Delgado
4h

Good day everyone! While the Muse has been quiet in terms of long form posts, that will soon change. I have a post that should be going out today (a poem called Remember the Sky, named after an initiative by the 9/11 Memorial) and I'll have one after I attend a concert on Saturday, which is the first one I will see in quite some time.

Onward with the questions:

1. In terms of goals here on this platform: I'd like to reach 200 subscribers by the time the year ends. That would fill a large lecture hall...

I need to also compile a list of the articles that I deem the best from year 2 on here (my first post came out on October 12, 2023, if you discount the automated "Coming Soon" post that Substack makes when you make a publication). For reference, these were the articles that I thought were the best from year 1: https://theautisticmuse.substack.com/t/best-of-year-1

I'd appreciate feedback as to what articles I should highlight!

2. When I started I didn't really utilize the Notes feature. I realize now that it's a useful way to connect with others on here. I'm not sure if it increases readership, though. In addition, I have used the feature of uploading a spoken version of one of my posts from earlier this year, as a means of improving the accessibility of my content. I need to use that more...

3. On Substack I have been intrigued by content by Zəhra Üzeyirli and Rhalyn Morgenroth recently. They always seem to post thought provoking content.

Chris J. Franklin
Chris J. Franklin
3hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', the Prompt was 'Park'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-park

A hugely important issue I think also needs a quick mention is the ongoing saga over Tagging, and the way Free Accounts are having their reach restricted. Essentially, Tagging large groups no longer works, which was a fantastic way to keep little communities together on here for Events and things, and allegedly, it's now been confirmed the algorithms are not letting Free Accounts be seen as much, in the same way that Paid Accounts are being seen. On the one hand, it does make sense to drive more Paid Subscriptions, and encourage everyone to turn paid on, but I completely understand that some people wanted to remain Free. I had a plan in mind myself, but it seems now, I may have to turn Paid on, or we're all putting work in just to have it throttled. I thought this was probably the case, as my numbers have been the same for several months. Quite a few people are talking about leaving over it, and moving to other platforms, and I do think it's a real shame, because Free Accounts are attracting people to the site as well, which in turn could help Paid Accounts find new readers. It's a very difficult situation. Hopefully, the Tagging can get resolved soon. I didn't get the usual Notification in the Activity for this, which suggests they're definitely still broken. But I think the move towards encouraging everyone to turn on Paid is probably here to stay.

Anyway, onto the questions... What goals do you have for the rest of the year on Substack? Mainly, continue with the 'House of Haiku', and hopefully, get the last 3 of the '5 in 25' up for sale! Haha!

How do you use the Tools here differently now, than when you started? I'm definitely using Notes a lot more. That was something I didn't really touch for a few months. And I'm using images now for the Posts, which I wasn't doing before. It's helped a lot, I think, to create more of an indentity for things. I probably still won't use images for the Fiction, though, as I prefer to paint a picture with the quotes.

What shows have you been addicted to recently? I don't watch a huge amount of TV these days. But I like relaxing with Netflix. 'Wednesday' is really good on there at the moment, which is a show based on 'The Addams Family', but focussed more on the Wednesday character. It's a lot of fun, and Tim Burton is involved, so the quality is incredible... 😎

