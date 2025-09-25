Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura | Travel-Midlife-Fiction's avatar
Laura | Travel-Midlife-Fiction
4h

Wow really small group this week.

And I'm late of course, but it's still the same day, so that's good.

In case you missed it, I added another new section this week- a fiction section. This is where I will promote my books, post short stories and discuss writing tips and the self-publishing journey.

Anyway, on to the questions.

1. Alternates titles.

I haven't tried it yet. Usually, I have a good idea for a title before I write. I use keyword search engines like keysearch and ubbersuggest to assist with some ideas and a headline analyzer like coschedule to review the ideas. I modify the suggestions to whichever has the best fit.

2. Unsexy on Substack

I'm not quite sure what you mean, but the new trending section on the right side of the screen, needs to go.

3. Self-published?

Not yet, but soon. November, hopefully. I'm still waiting for my isbn numbers before I can upload manuscript and finalize dates. KDP accepted my covers, so that's good. One step at a time.

I guess that's it for this week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
10h

Helloooo …

1). Have you tried the title test option on Substack? It let’s you try up to 3 different titles with part of your subscribers before sending out the piece you’ve written with the “winning” title to the rest of your subscribers. The test runs for 1 hour. If so how are you finding it?

I thought about it … but 99% of my posts are chapter titles that say something about the chapter (or my state of mind at the time of needing to come up with titles). Maybe I should try it for my digest posts,

2). What do you find unsexy here on Substack?

Serial navigation. There really isn’t any. I mean, 8 make my own navigation links but that doesn’t help someone who manages to read five or so chapters and comes back a week or so later and wonders where the heck they left off.

3). Have you self-published? As I’m pretty sure that printing off pages, binding them into a book block and covering isn’t what you mean by self-publishing, my answer alas, is no.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture