Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all! And Happy 85th Edition to SPAWN!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', we've been exploring our second special prompt for Halloween, which was all about 'candy'. You can read the contributions so far, and add your own if you'd like to, here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-candy

Anyway, on to the questions... Who's there rooting for you, and supporting and cheering for you? Well, I don't think most of my close friends have even read any of my stuff. Maybe one or two of my film reviews, and the odd story, but that's about it! Haha! But they're always very supportive when things are mentioned, and they're definitely rooting for me. As I am for them, in their own endeavours. I do have a few friends who write themselves, though, which is really great. So we can always discuss things, and support each other, which is lovely. And of course, my family have always been huge supporters of my work, too, which is so valuable.

What negative comment have you heard about yourself that has ignited your fighting spirit? Nothing particularly strong. Although, I did a show once many years ago, with one of my bands, and we had the wrong equipment with us for that venue and it was a terrible performance. You could tell the audience was getting disgruntled. And that definitely spurred us on to go back next time and get it right. Which we did.

The more we share stories, the more we have to write? Do you agree? I think it can be very easy to feel that way, for sure. Particularly in a place like this where it seems like people are pumping out incredible work every day. But really, you're only ever competing with yourself, and all that matters is striving to produce the best work that you can do. Whether you're writing one story once in a while, or dozens a year... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture