Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
17h

Hello all!

1) My husband loves classical music so I usually tag along and while he’s in raptures about [insert musical nomenclature here] I am wriggling in my seat because (a) the seat’s uncomfortable and (b) I’ve just come up with an amazing story idea and need to get it down. But I have to wait.

However, I am trying something different next week … I’m going on a writing residency! Well, it’s more of a retreat, than a residency, but I’ll be hanging out with 5 others during daylight hours at a lighthouse. And yes, I’ll be releasing a video about it!

2) I am not a sports fan, although I do like sitting at a baseball game or watching the opening to the Sydney to Hobart yacht race (this last from my air#conditioned home), so I have entirely ignored this aspect in my world-building.

3) Substack milestones … I’m going to be a little spicy about this and say … does anyone actually care besides ourselves? It seems unlikely to have Substack cheer for anything that doesn’t bring them money.

I’m doing a short “behind the curtain” series (3 posts, although there is a 4th that I haven’t written yet) about “Obsidian and Flame”. I recently posted the original and very tragic ending, back when it was 6 parts, instead of the final 20, and next week will talk about why I changed the ending and the week after that, where I got the inspiration from.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
18h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, over at the 'House of Haiku', the Halloween celebrations have continued with a Prompt about 'ghosts'. You can find out more about that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-ghost

Anyway, on to the questions... Have you been to a classical concert or the opera? I've been to a few classical things, and they're always a fascinating experience. It's very emotionally stirring music, and a different atmosphere to more modern approaches. I haven't been to an opera, but I've been tempted. Particularly when they showed Wagner's full 'Ring Cycle' on Sky Arts a few years ago. It's a remarkable and astonishing piece of work, which I think took him about 26 years to write. It's split up into four separate productions, so you usually have to go on four different nights to see it all, but it's still very, very long. It must be over 15 hours in total! So it's much more convenient to watch at home. Haha!

How do you make sports and culture features authentic in your writing? Well, like most things, it's just a case of doing lots of research, and speaking to people with experience in the area, if I don't already have the knowledge myself. Ideally, the best thing to do is visit the places you want to feature and get immersed in the people and culture, because that is how you'll find out little details and things that probably aren't widely known, and can really add that extra flavour.

How do you celebrate successes on Substack, and how would you like them to be marked? Wow! 700 Posts is amazing. Well done. At my current pace, it would take me ten years to get anywhere near that! Haha! It's definitely good to celebrate things, and to thank everyone for their support and so on. I always mark the yearly anniversaries, and occasional milestones for certain amounts of Subscribers and things like that. It would be nice if these things were kept track of more, for sure, and maybe they could give us a special custom image to use for hitting certain targets or whatever. That would be fun... 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture