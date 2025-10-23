Writer pilgrim Substack

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, I managed to post two days in a row for the first time in over a year! Yay!

The first Post was a new piece of Fiction, which was inspired by one of the Spooktober Prompts over on 'The Fiction Dealer'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-haven

And the second was this week's new 'House of Haiku' Prompt, which was all about 'Mad Scientists'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-mad-scientist

Anyway, on to the questions... How do you become a better reader? I think just by being open to new genres and new experiences, rather than confining your reading to one or two segments of literature. Otherwise, it's very easy to keep seeing the same formulas and the same techniques, and miss fresh ones that are appearing elsewhere and could help you innovate in your own writing. And I very rarely abandon stories once I've started, as much like movies, even if things start slow they often pick up later, and it's always interesting to explore different paces and structures and see what you can learn from them.

What childhood book character do you still admire? That's a tough one, for sure. Probably someone like Peter in the 'Narnia' books, or Ralph in 'Lord of the Flies'. Confident characters who were always decisive and took the initiative, and were strong leaders, who cared for the wellbeing of others and supported them. Those are wonderful traits.

Do you often get in character when you read your dialogue out loud? Becoming the characters and imitating what their voices might be like is a fun part of it, definitely, much like when you read books to children. It can really help them come alive and show you what's working and what isn't... 😎

1) I didn't improve as a reader. I deteriorated. There are objective reasons for that, not really depending on me. I can only try to do my best, under the circumstances. Nevertheless I still read a lot, new books everywhere (but takes so much time, 20 years ago I'd read most of them in a day or two, and I was very busy back then, I was just this great reader), and my favorite moment is going to sleep, and reading before that. It's kinda sad, I am a lark, a very-morning person. So waking up and starting almost right away to wait for the moment to go to bed...am not in my best shape, let me tell you. Maybe not in any shape.

2)oy. that'd be a very long post. especially as I wouldn't know what books to consider "childhood". Jean Valjean maybe? To start with. ( I was eight- and completely smitten). Huck. Scout Finch (all the family actually). Obviously ballads and fairy tales...Gerda , of course. Omg what a great heartwarming question.

3) I hate my voice. But I love to sing. That's a bad combo. If there is more than one...there is often more than one even if there's one. Of course I do. It's quite scary, actually. I guess I avoid tons of stuff because of that. What if I am wrong, you know. What if they get hurt because of it, you know.

4) Thank you as always, dear Writer

