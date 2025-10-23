SPAWN Office Hours #87
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Getting better as a writer is one thing but how do you think you have improved as a reader? Any small or big changes and what strategies do you implement to get a better reader? Even counting the ability to stop reading something that doesn’t sit well with you, or persevering.
2). What childhood book character do you still admire and secretly look up to? Why?
3). We often talk about reading out loud your work as a layer to your editing. If you have dialogue or more than one person do you find yourself getting in character as you read out loud?
Next week, we’ll have a little Halloween theme! Be sure to join us!
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who've been doing what they do for a long while.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with our lovely crew. We'll talk all things Substack that we love or don't understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 23 October
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (24 October) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (24 October) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other's successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process.
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You're welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what's been eating you on Substack and what's been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone's welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
So this week, I managed to post two days in a row for the first time in over a year! Yay!
The first Post was a new piece of Fiction, which was inspired by one of the Spooktober Prompts over on 'The Fiction Dealer'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/the-haven
And the second was this week's new 'House of Haiku' Prompt, which was all about 'Mad Scientists'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-mad-scientist
Anyway, on to the questions... How do you become a better reader? I think just by being open to new genres and new experiences, rather than confining your reading to one or two segments of literature. Otherwise, it's very easy to keep seeing the same formulas and the same techniques, and miss fresh ones that are appearing elsewhere and could help you innovate in your own writing. And I very rarely abandon stories once I've started, as much like movies, even if things start slow they often pick up later, and it's always interesting to explore different paces and structures and see what you can learn from them.
What childhood book character do you still admire? That's a tough one, for sure. Probably someone like Peter in the 'Narnia' books, or Ralph in 'Lord of the Flies'. Confident characters who were always decisive and took the initiative, and were strong leaders, who cared for the wellbeing of others and supported them. Those are wonderful traits.
Do you often get in character when you read your dialogue out loud? Becoming the characters and imitating what their voices might be like is a fun part of it, definitely, much like when you read books to children. It can really help them come alive and show you what's working and what isn't... 😎
1) I didn't improve as a reader. I deteriorated. There are objective reasons for that, not really depending on me. I can only try to do my best, under the circumstances. Nevertheless I still read a lot, new books everywhere (but takes so much time, 20 years ago I'd read most of them in a day or two, and I was very busy back then, I was just this great reader), and my favorite moment is going to sleep, and reading before that. It's kinda sad, I am a lark, a very-morning person. So waking up and starting almost right away to wait for the moment to go to bed...am not in my best shape, let me tell you. Maybe not in any shape.
2)oy. that'd be a very long post. especially as I wouldn't know what books to consider "childhood". Jean Valjean maybe? To start with. ( I was eight- and completely smitten). Huck. Scout Finch (all the family actually). Obviously ballads and fairy tales...Gerda , of course. Omg what a great heartwarming question.
3) I hate my voice. But I love to sing. That's a bad combo. If there is more than one...there is often more than one even if there's one. Of course I do. It's quite scary, actually. I guess I avoid tons of stuff because of that. What if I am wrong, you know. What if they get hurt because of it, you know.
4) Thank you as always, dear Writer