Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leanne Shawler's avatar
Leanne Shawler
1h

Morning!

1). How do you preserve your writing time/schedule when things around you change?

I don’t. The writing gets squeezed in where ever it will fit. Once the new routine is settled or the old one restored then I go back to something approaching a schedule. (I’m trying to write twice a day at the moment but life is life-ing.)

2). What is the first recipe or first thing you remember having cooked?

Hmm.. Apricot chicken? It was high school cooking class (or whatever name they gave it back then). I liked it. My rock cakes turned out to be pretty sugary and pretty … rocky.

And having realised I should have probably mentioned my seadragons are shapeshifters, I need to go update the About page etc. I haven’t done that yet. Maybe today?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
1h

Good afternoon everyone.

Wait—I'm first again. How did that happen?

Anyway I don't have much to add this week other than a shameless plug for my book, The Secret of the Castle, that comes out on Monday. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FXBC68YT

In other news, we are still dealing with health issues for my Dad. Trying to find a suitable place for a bed-ridden dementia patient is ridiculous. I won't go on but lets just say there have been many sleepless nights recently.

On to the questions:

1. Preserve writing time or schedule?

I squeeze it in whenever I can. I have yet to wake up in the middle of the night but that may be in the cards.

2. First recipe?

Honestly I can't remember but I'm sure it was in an easy-bake oven—so probably a very small cake. Haha.

3. Keeping what the substack publication is about up to date?

I totally agree, this should be kept in step with what is currently being written. I'm sure most of us have neglected this at some point.

I look forward to reading everyone's comments and answers to the questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture