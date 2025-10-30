Writer pilgrim Substack

Chris J. Franklin
Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

So this week, I have some exciting news.

The third of the '5 in 25' is out tomorrow! Yay!

You can have a look at the cover, and find out more about it in the latest 'House of Haiku' Post, which was the last of our special Halloween Prompts, and was all about 'pumpkins'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-pumpkin

Anyway, on to the questions... What settings do you have to change manually before hitting Publish? I've found a sort of shortcut recently, where you just duplicate a previous Post, and then that way everything is already set up for you and ready to go, in terms of Buttons and so on. So it makes it much easier when you're trying to add links and things. I don't currently have Paid turned on, so those options aren't available to click on mine, and it just automatically goes to the Free Subscribers, but it's understandable, I guess, they'd want things to default to Paid, and want to encourage Paid articles.

Do you have any real Ghost Stories to share? Well, funnily enough, my new book, 'Monsters, Myths and Mayhem' is full of them! It's mostly based on popular Urban Legends, and lots of the stories are inspired by real things, which may or may not have actually happened.

How soon should we be listening to Christmas music? Well, I'm starting this weekend, and will definitely be playing some while I'm getting the tree up! Haha... 🎄😎🎄

Laura | Travel-Midlife-Fiction
Good afternoon,

I'm early for a change. But only because I have time to kill while I wait for my brother to return from work so I can go there tonight. Long story. And not in a good way.

Anyway, on to the questions:

1. Substack feature? I agree with the paid subscribers and paid comments. Yes, annoying to turn off. And if I duplicate the post like Chris suggests, I'd be worried about remembering to change the meta description or url. Yikes, that would be a problem

2. Halloween story?

It just so happens I have a short story coming out tomorrow. Its based on an actual incident that my husband experienced.

3. Christmas songs?

Please, not until after Rememberance day. Respect the veterans.

I look forward to reading others comments.

