Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
1h

Thanks for the tag, but the book is Secret of the Castle. Oops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
1h

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday to you all!

Thanks for the Mention of the new book at the top there! That's very kind and much appreciated. I'm about halfway through on the last two of the '5 in 25', so I'm definitely hoping to still complete the challenge. They may have to come out very close together, though! Haha!

So this week, speaking of the new book, I posted a little behind the scenes look at it, which you can find here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/book-release-monsters-myths-and-mayhem

And after a fun month of Halloween-themed spookiness, we got back to the regular Prompts yesterday at the 'House of Haiku', with one about 'money': https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-money

Anyway, on to the questions... What activities do you do when you find yourself with time to spare? It depends how much time it is. If it's an hour or two, usually music. I grab a guitar and work on some new ideas. Or I have a look at the movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime. I also like to catch up on my Email, and often write to friends in other places and countries and things, to see what they've been up to.

What new things have you been up to recently? Well, I've started Christmas shopping. I've been getting a few early gifts, and some of the food and so on. I have some of the decorations up already, too, but I still need to tackle the tree this weekend.

How does mess in your work affect you? It's mainly my handwriting that's the mess, when I jot things down too quickly, and then struggle to read it again afterwards. So that definitely affects me! I try to keep my desk tidy and things, so I know where eveything is, but sometimes it gets a bit out of control, for sure. Although, Einstein famously had a very messy desk, full of clutter, so it may be a good thing! Haha! 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture