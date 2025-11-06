SPAWN Office Hours #89
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
Please upgrade to a paid subscription if you can. If not, do share and spread the good word of my publication, comment and recommend me.
Here’s a free review piece from last nights concert with Sananda Maitreya’s return to the London scene of intimate concerts.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Tomorrow is our first Friday of the month so I hope you remember to show up for the Song Title Poetry challenge.
Let’s start off by congratulating and celebratingwho’s been with SPAWN since we started here. His book is out and he is on his way to complete the 5 in 25 challenge he posted about at the start of this year! We’re very proud, keep ‘em coming! Here’s the link to Chris and how you can order the book.
We have a second book release from our ownwho is publishing her debut The Secret of the Castle.
Now the questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). A while ago I talked about creating a list of things to do when plans fail. Something to put on on the fridge. It came about after a discussion here on a SPAWN evening with. It could be a list of friends to call, places to go, theatres, favourite venues. Have you got a list like that? If not, do you care to share with us some activities to do when you find yourself with time to spare? (ie check my favourite 5 concert venues, theatres, ring these three people, go to my local library, go to the coffeshop I’ve always wanted to go to, go shopping for a new vinyl, you name it).
2). A few weeks ago I encouraged you to go and see or do something you’ve not done before. I’m on a theatre spree myself. I got tickets to see ancient Greek tragedy at the National Theatre, I saw another play with Susan Sarandon and I went to see a concert with a band that I’ve never seen live before. These events and visits have given me inspiration to write and create but also a break from writing, from everyday and no matter what seeing live theatre and music is a magical experience. What have you been up to?
3). Messes! Let’s talk about mess in your everyday life or in your creative world. How do you sort it out? What methods? Or do you just leave it? How does mess affect you? But also how does mess in your work affect you? Could be a messy draft, or a messy poem. How do you deal with these situations?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 6 November
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (7 November) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (7 November) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
How you can support my publication:
Comment below.
Restack this post.
Become a paid subscriber for £5/ month or £50/year or a founding member. Turns out it’s cheaper per month if you do the year subscription.
Thank you, I appreciate you!
Thanks for the tag, but the book is Secret of the Castle. Oops.
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday to you all!
Thanks for the Mention of the new book at the top there! That's very kind and much appreciated. I'm about halfway through on the last two of the '5 in 25', so I'm definitely hoping to still complete the challenge. They may have to come out very close together, though! Haha!
So this week, speaking of the new book, I posted a little behind the scenes look at it, which you can find here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/book-release-monsters-myths-and-mayhem
And after a fun month of Halloween-themed spookiness, we got back to the regular Prompts yesterday at the 'House of Haiku', with one about 'money': https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-money
Anyway, on to the questions... What activities do you do when you find yourself with time to spare? It depends how much time it is. If it's an hour or two, usually music. I grab a guitar and work on some new ideas. Or I have a look at the movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime. I also like to catch up on my Email, and often write to friends in other places and countries and things, to see what they've been up to.
What new things have you been up to recently? Well, I've started Christmas shopping. I've been getting a few early gifts, and some of the food and so on. I have some of the decorations up already, too, but I still need to tackle the tree this weekend.
How does mess in your work affect you? It's mainly my handwriting that's the mess, when I jot things down too quickly, and then struggle to read it again afterwards. So that definitely affects me! I try to keep my desk tidy and things, so I know where eveything is, but sometimes it gets a bit out of control, for sure. Although, Einstein famously had a very messy desk, full of clutter, so it may be a good thing! Haha! 😎