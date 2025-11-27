Writer pilgrim Substack

Chris J. Franklin
2hEdited

Hi everyone!

Happy Thursday, and Happy Thanksgiving to you all!

So this week, to celebrate it being 'World Sci-Fi Month', we had a special Sci-Faiku Prompt over at the 'House of Haiku', which was all about 'space'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-space

Anyway, on to the questions... Do you have a room in your home with no art in it? Well, that's a fascinating one, because art can really be anything, and of course, isn't just confined to framed pictures or paintings. The way you arrange your furniture, or the colour schemes you use, and the placement of objects and things of that nature, are all ways of expressing yourself, and adding an artistic touch. So I guess in that sense, I've technically got art in every room! Haha!

Do you want a SPAWN on Christmas Day? I noticed that the other day, yes. The 25th is a Thursday this year. It would be a 'Late Late SPAWN' for me, for sure, but there was one on Boxing Day last year, so I guess it would be nice to have it here for those who'd like to come in at some point during the week. Even if it's just to keep the weekly streak going! After all, we're so close to 100 straight weeks! Haha!

What gifts are you recommending this year? Well, I think a great one this year is the new 'Beatles Anthology 4', which just came out last week. There's some really wonderful alternate takes of various songs on there, along with some previously unheard studio conversations, and the last three singles they put together from John's home demos, where they've now been able to isolate his voice with AI and remaster them. They sound incredible... 😎

Dylan Delgado
2h

Hello guys, and happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate. I am recuperating from the Turkey Trot that I ran this morning with family. It was dry but really windy! One of my high school friends, as well as one of the people that I play with at chess club, also participated.

Onward with the questions...

1. The bathroom that I use in the house I live in doesn't have any art. I think this makes sense - I don't go into the bathroom to look at art, I go in there to do my business and get out.

2. Actually, we will have a double whammy - the Thursday after, we'll have New Year's day. I suppose, to make things a bit easier logistically, we could shift it a day, say, to Friday. This might encourage people to interact with these posts on the weekend.

3. I haven't put too much thought into gifts yet. Personally though, I am more of the person that would connect with people directly. I know last year I had breakfast with a friend of mine, and I footed the bill. So maybe something food related could be on offer this year...

