SPAWN Office Hours #92
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
Tomorrow a new photo essay is published on Santorini and the day after a new podcast episode on Writer Pilgrim Sounds. The Bologna photo essay is here to let you wonder in the old town and see some of the sites with me.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Is there a room in your home that has no art in it? If so which room and why?
2). Christmas Day is on a Thursday and less than a month away. Do you still want a SPAWN hangout?
3). What gifts are you recommending this year? No you cannot mention money or vouchers or gift cards. Tell us as well what you’re giving at Christmas and why.
4). Thanksgiving weekend is upon us and I know some of SPAWN’s participants and readers may want to share their Thanksgiving stories and recipes. How are you spending this holiday and what does it bring you?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out withand our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday 27 November
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (28 November) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (28 November) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
How you can support my publication:
Comment below.
Restack this post.
Become a paid subscriber for £5/ month or £50/year or a founding member. Turns out it’s cheaper per month if you do the year subscription.
Thank you, I appreciate you!
Hi everyone!
Happy Thursday, and Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
So this week, to celebrate it being 'World Sci-Fi Month', we had a special Sci-Faiku Prompt over at the 'House of Haiku', which was all about 'space'. You can find that here: https://chrisjfranklin.substack.com/p/house-of-haiku-prompt-space
Anyway, on to the questions... Do you have a room in your home with no art in it? Well, that's a fascinating one, because art can really be anything, and of course, isn't just confined to framed pictures or paintings. The way you arrange your furniture, or the colour schemes you use, and the placement of objects and things of that nature, are all ways of expressing yourself, and adding an artistic touch. So I guess in that sense, I've technically got art in every room! Haha!
Do you want a SPAWN on Christmas Day? I noticed that the other day, yes. The 25th is a Thursday this year. It would be a 'Late Late SPAWN' for me, for sure, but there was one on Boxing Day last year, so I guess it would be nice to have it here for those who'd like to come in at some point during the week. Even if it's just to keep the weekly streak going! After all, we're so close to 100 straight weeks! Haha!
What gifts are you recommending this year? Well, I think a great one this year is the new 'Beatles Anthology 4', which just came out last week. There's some really wonderful alternate takes of various songs on there, along with some previously unheard studio conversations, and the last three singles they put together from John's home demos, where they've now been able to isolate his voice with AI and remaster them. They sound incredible... 😎
Hello guys, and happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate. I am recuperating from the Turkey Trot that I ran this morning with family. It was dry but really windy! One of my high school friends, as well as one of the people that I play with at chess club, also participated.
Onward with the questions...
1. The bathroom that I use in the house I live in doesn't have any art. I think this makes sense - I don't go into the bathroom to look at art, I go in there to do my business and get out.
2. Actually, we will have a double whammy - the Thursday after, we'll have New Year's day. I suppose, to make things a bit easier logistically, we could shift it a day, say, to Friday. This might encourage people to interact with these posts on the weekend.
3. I haven't put too much thought into gifts yet. Personally though, I am more of the person that would connect with people directly. I know last year I had breakfast with a friend of mine, and I footed the bill. So maybe something food related could be on offer this year...