Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
4h

Thank you for sharing our office hours with your readers @rena and I hope you’ll receive this extended invite!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay's avatar
Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
4h

Hello Folks,

Just a quick note today as I'm about to hop on a plane to visit my son.

A couple answers to questions,

1. A post I've read that stand out. I" Can't Believe I Get to Live Here" by Riana | Teaspoon full of Adventure. Just living her dream in London for a few weeks. https://teaspoonofadventure.substack.com/p/i-cant-believe-i-get-to-live-here

2. Don't really have a favorite cookbook.

3. Haven't joined a writer's group yet, but I have joined a book club, so that's a start.

That's it for now.

I look forward to reading the responses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture