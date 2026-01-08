Writer pilgrim Substack

Laura | Sunhats and Chardonnay
21m

Good afternoon everyone, and Happy New Year if I forgot to mention it last week.

It's been a busy week tidying up some loose ends from last year and trying to figure out how to get more eyes on my novel. Just a little frustrating on that front. I'm not sure where to turn for more support on promotion. I finally received my author copies this week and I am so proud of them. I've already noticed a couple of errors including a noticeable one—there is no "About the Author" section at the back. I will have to rectify that when I find more errors and re-publish.

Anyway, on to the questions -

1. Highlights of the first 7 days - like I said, receiving my author copies of my novel felt real nice!

2. Support a new Substack? I did this yesterday.

3. Beating January blues? -Like others have said, keeping busy is a start. But living in a cold climate, taking a winter holiday to the sun is always a nice choice. (Caribbean, here I come)

4. January holiday in a different country? Australia Day. I've been to two. One in Perth last year and one on the Gold Coast in 2019. Lovely experiences.

5. Notes not gaining traction? Like Chris said, I think there seems to be a focus on certain types of Notes or topics that catch all the attention. Less than 10 views, is hardly worth the effort to write thoughtfully. But, replying, and restacking is.

This year, I look forward to better sales for my debut novel and possibly publishing a novella or a travel memoir. Both are still in the writing stage so who knows how long they will take to complete.

Leanne Shawler
1h

1]. What are the highs of the first seven days of 2026? Big or small wins are equally important!

I figured out how to print out Scrivener’s outline view with all its metadata, by which I mean the second time I searched for how to do it (after spending ages on searching a few weeks ago) I found it straight away. Now I can’t remember if I’d already switched to DuckDuckGo or if I did that after. I also have a 100 pages left to make edits on.

3). Tips on how you deal with January blues. And what do you look forward to in January?

New Years Day is a movie marathon day in this house. I make a bunch of appetizers and we watch either a series of movies (like Lord of the Rings or the Indiana films) or a mini series or they have a theme. This year’s was King Arthur and it was not a particularly successful gathering of films.

4). January has different holidays in different countries. Epiphany day, Le Befana, Australia Day, Three Kings and so many more. Have you ever been in a different country where other days than New Year’s are celebrated and what impact did the celebrations have on you?

Well, I’m in Australia so … I don’t think I have an answer for this one.

Oh my first short story of the year was posted this week and of course I forgot to share the link. It’s either terrible or it could use some love… link in the reply.

