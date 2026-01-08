SPAWN Office Hours #98
Pirate hours now! Get over here with your questions and support. Thursday 6pm-7pm BST and 7-8pm CET.
Welcome to SPAWN, Substack Pirate After Work Network. We’re here on Thursdays 6pm BST UK, 7pm CET. For those who are unable to join live, post a question out of hours and tick the box to have it on Notes so you get more chances for an answer.
If you’re here for the first time introduce yourself. Ideally, answer questions from others and engage with newcomers and veteran stackers.
I’ll start us off with a few questions/tasks for today’s SPAWN:
1). Great work! You’ve made it for a whole week this year, plus one day! What are the highs of the first seven days of 2026? Big or small wins are equally important!
2). Go on and support that one Substack you’ve been meaning to pay a subscription to! Do it this year or this month and see how it goes.
3). Tips on how you deal with January blues. And what do you look forward to in January?
4). January has different holidays in different countries. Epiphany day, Le Befana, Australia Day, Three Kings and so many more. Have you ever been in a different country where other days than New Year’s are celebrated and what impact did the celebrations have on you?
5). Some of you feel there’s no traction on Notes and it’s a little quiet. Can the lovely people who turn up here make a point to pick at least post/week from 1-2 SPAWN members and comment and restack it please?
SPAWN has its own section on my publication. You can access all previous sessions with a wealth of resources, hands on information, hacks and tips from writers and creatives who’ve been doing what they do for a long while. Posts older than two weeks get archived and are fully accessible to paid members.
SPAWN is Office Hours and hang out with Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and our lovely crew. We’ll talk all things Substack that we love or don’t understand. The floor is always open to your questions and invite your subscribers and followers here too.
Another regular feature on my publication is the monthly Song Title poetry first Friday of the month and the weekly Prompt Station with a writing prompt released every Tuesday. And look at my podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds that now includes videos too of London’s hidden amazing places, poetry and interviews with some super amazing artists. I hope you join for those too.
Thursday Christmas Day 7 January
Vancouver PDT 10am -11am
London BST 6pm-7pm
Paris CET 7pm-8pm
Athens EEST 8pm-9pm
New Delhi IST 10:30pm-11:30pm
Sydney AEST (8 January) 3am-4am
Fiji GMT+12 (8 January) 5am-6am
We are live for an hour and many stay for longer. Mostly, we chat about writing and Substacking; we celebrate each other’s successes and find new readers and subscribers in the process. Before we go on to this week’s SPAWN here’s what we did last week and make sure you check the comments as there are some useful resources in there:
Naturally comments spill outside the live hour because our community is all over the world. You’re welcome to join pre or after hours. We have novel, short story, poetry, non-fiction and travel writers, podcasters, youtubers and journalists. Between us, we solve most questions.
Comment about what’s been eating you on Substack and what’s been good this week. Share your questions and achievements and socialise with us.
Everyone’s welcome to join the conversation. Politeness and kindness are our rules. Offer advice if you can, no guesswork and no spammers. Our readers and SPAWN are a supportive community and many of us support one another outside this weekly event.
Thank you for turning up each week and for returning to Late Night Spawn to support and reply to writers and creators who turn up after hours to our events.
Good afternoon everyone, and Happy New Year if I forgot to mention it last week.
It's been a busy week tidying up some loose ends from last year and trying to figure out how to get more eyes on my novel. Just a little frustrating on that front. I'm not sure where to turn for more support on promotion. I finally received my author copies this week and I am so proud of them. I've already noticed a couple of errors including a noticeable one—there is no "About the Author" section at the back. I will have to rectify that when I find more errors and re-publish.
Anyway, on to the questions -
1. Highlights of the first 7 days - like I said, receiving my author copies of my novel felt real nice!
2. Support a new Substack? I did this yesterday.
3. Beating January blues? -Like others have said, keeping busy is a start. But living in a cold climate, taking a winter holiday to the sun is always a nice choice. (Caribbean, here I come)
4. January holiday in a different country? Australia Day. I've been to two. One in Perth last year and one on the Gold Coast in 2019. Lovely experiences.
5. Notes not gaining traction? Like Chris said, I think there seems to be a focus on certain types of Notes or topics that catch all the attention. Less than 10 views, is hardly worth the effort to write thoughtfully. But, replying, and restacking is.
This year, I look forward to better sales for my debut novel and possibly publishing a novella or a travel memoir. Both are still in the writing stage so who knows how long they will take to complete.
1]. What are the highs of the first seven days of 2026? Big or small wins are equally important!
I figured out how to print out Scrivener’s outline view with all its metadata, by which I mean the second time I searched for how to do it (after spending ages on searching a few weeks ago) I found it straight away. Now I can’t remember if I’d already switched to DuckDuckGo or if I did that after. I also have a 100 pages left to make edits on.
3). Tips on how you deal with January blues. And what do you look forward to in January?
New Years Day is a movie marathon day in this house. I make a bunch of appetizers and we watch either a series of movies (like Lord of the Rings or the Indiana films) or a mini series or they have a theme. This year’s was King Arthur and it was not a particularly successful gathering of films.
4). January has different holidays in different countries. Epiphany day, Le Befana, Australia Day, Three Kings and so many more. Have you ever been in a different country where other days than New Year’s are celebrated and what impact did the celebrations have on you?
Well, I’m in Australia so … I don’t think I have an answer for this one.
Oh my first short story of the year was posted this week and of course I forgot to share the link. It’s either terrible or it could use some love… link in the reply.