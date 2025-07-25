Share this postWriter pilgrim SubstackStars FallCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreStars FallpoemWriter Pilgrim by So EliteJul 25, 20256Share this postWriter pilgrim SubstackStars FallCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedStars fall like raindrops on my window pane they tap and roll fall below and hit the ground too fast to absorb softly spoken they tell stories at night that we're too busy to hear at day SubscribeLeave a commentSharePhoto by ilya gorborukov on Unsplash6Share this postWriter pilgrim SubstackStars FallCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21SharePrevious
The stars inspire me greatly, and it seems they can do the same for you. I loved the delicacy and depth of this poem.
Beautiful, Pilgrim, simply beautiful...