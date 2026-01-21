Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Strong lights won't keep you safe you fool yourself with stories you read in the paper believe them to be true as long as you hear them on the radio they match, so they work. Strong lights don't fool you. You see no shadows or textures there's no one in sight every single piece of dust, in place. Strong lights blind you. Only, you don't think that. Evaporate in the dead of night how about it? Strong lights won't make you dance a disco ball shares the moment in sequence we pray you never die. Strong lights, I put my hand up You've dimmed the star light Make it so we live our lives.