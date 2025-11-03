Most of my published work here is poetry and ways to help your own writing which you get for free. Here’s a longer essay on theatre, plays and feminism based on a review of Tracy Letts play Mary Page Marlowe starring Susan Sarandon. My poems, challenges, SPAWN and plus more are free. My podcast, archive and the occasional review pieces and essays are for paid members as these require research and time to write. I understand some of you aren’t able to support with a paid subscription. I’m grateful whether you’re here as a paid or non-paid subscriber. If you feel like an upgrade, don’t hesitate, there are many options to choose from. Thank you!

All photos are my own.

It’s clear we’re all at the Old Vic on Halloween night to see Susan Sarandon in the final show of Mary Page Marlowe at the Old Vic in London. I was disappointed. Is this just a badly written play or is it working towards aligning itself with the principles of Brechtian theatre? Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon is brilliant but bringing in a Hollywood star it’s not enough to save Tracy Lett’s Mary Page Marlowe.

Susan Sarandon is one of five actors playing the different stages of Mary’s life and there’s a doll too representing her as a baby perhaps to avoid making the audience feel uncomfortable with the crying scene of a baby. Sarandon’s role is to depict Mary towards the end of her life and she naturally delivers each line with poignancy, elegance and class.

Susan Sarandon in Mary Page Marlowe bottom left in black at the Old Vic, London 2025. Rosy McEwen in red patent shoes, Andrea Riseborough in jeans, Alisha Weir right of Sarandon, and Eleanor Worthington-Cox above Sarandon.

The rest of the Mary cast look quite different to one another and it’s a stereotype of nuanced red hair that seems to be the one thing keeping a red thread connecting them. While you hold that thought, there are 16 characters in total trying the manage the telling of the story of Mary Page Marlowe. No Mary holds the stage long enough for you to get a sense of the story nor for them to explore the character of Mary in depth. The clothes they wear look cheap and badly fit. The hair and make up plain.