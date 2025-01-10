“Not only is Writer Pilgrim by So Elite a wonderful poet who manages to post beautiful poems and incredibly fun poetry prompts regularly, but they are also one of the friendliest and most supportive members of the Substack poetry community!”

I love what you do!

Duane Toops

My poem Crow’s Feet got a medal by

and Top in Fiction!

“Your contribution to hosting the weekly SPAWN is tantamount to your dedication of helping other writers achieve their goals. Not only do you create interesting prompts but you provide excellent comments, questions and criticism where necessary. On your Substack, I love the Prompt Station feature. They say a picture is worth a thousand words and when you post those pictures, it encourages us to write something. By writing about these abstract images, we look into ourselves for inspiration to find the best word choice. In the end, this will promote our growth as writers. Writing for these weekly prompts is another accomplishment I hope to do, now that I am retired.”

“I have grown to know Writer Pilgrim and her work over the past year or more. She creates a safe space for people to explore very challenging topics by cultivating curiosity both of the topic and creative writing presentation. Writer Pilgrim always asks thought-provoking questions, enabling people to grow as writers and reveal unexpected strengths.

I value Writer Pilgrim’s encouragement and support, which motivates me to take positive risks in exploring different expressions of writing. Both her poetry and prose are inspirational in topic, pacing, creativity and delivery. Her courage to embrace her individuality leads others to explore their own unique traits and accept them as qualities.”

“Your stuff and your shares have been so helpful. I’m overwhelmed with the reading, but I’m reading, reading, reading, absorbing. And you’ve been my guide here on Substack. The community is overwhelming. I’ve not had much experience with it. This is part of my domestication as well as education.”

PS Lorcan

Tali Sarnetzky

“I'm so glad you're enjoying these posts, because for me (and to many) your writing is an inspiration!”

“What you do to support and encourage others to write and enjoy one another's work, is inspiring and worthwhile. I really do appreciate it, even if as is so often the case with human beings, I sometimes, (too often), take things for granted and fail to acknowledge worth when it is perfectly possible for me to do so.”

“I am delighted that I walked into your Word Emporium one day last year, found the most comfy chair in the place and haven’t moved since.”

“I love these prompts with the kind of passion usually reserved for perfect sandwich or finding a parking spot at Costco. And your Substack? It's become essential reading - like having a brilliant friend who shows up exactly when you need them. You probably have no idea how much those words of yours matter, how they arrive like little gifts in my inbox. But they do. They really, really do.”

“A must read for me.”