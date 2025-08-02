Writer pilgrim Substack

The Best Poem
The Best Poem

poem and podcast
Aug 02, 2025
like the wind, break me down and don't pick me back up quote. waiting for you quote
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
The best poem I could write
hasn't been written
it's in the stars
to start it and write it
but never get to the bottom of it
like Atlas who starts over

and like Prometheus who grows a new liver
the best poem I could write
is the one I've composed now
and completed in these lines
the very second that I'm here
how words …
