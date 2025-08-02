The best poem I could write hasn't been written it's in the stars to start it and write it but never get to the bottom of it like Atlas who starts over and like Prometheus who grows a new liver the best poem I could write is the one I've composed now and completed in these lines the very second that I'm here how words …
Poems, stories and interviews for listening and podcast. This podcast features the story behind poetry, writing and creative flow for writers of fiction and non fiction. There are also videos and podcast of London off the beaten track.
