Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Black black blue Black grey moss green blue Black black black Grey black black Leather cough cough Black summer beige Burgundy cream white Green black blue Checkered mustard turquoise

The days when the words fail I just find something different to do. An impromptu statistics test to see what colour fashions coats this season.

The end of my data collection was a burst of creativity and colour against the black. I keep wondering why people choose such dark colours for the dark darkest time of the year.

No coats were harmed in the writing process.