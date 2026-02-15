The colour of my coat
Train station Poem
Black black blue Black grey moss green blue Black black black Grey black black Leather cough cough Black summer beige Burgundy cream white Green black blue Checkered mustard turquoise
The days when the words fail I just find something different to do. An impromptu statistics test to see what colour fashions coats this season.
The end of my data collection was a burst of creativity and colour against the black. I keep wondering why people choose such dark colours for the dark darkest time of the year.
No coats were harmed in the writing process.
Dark colors patterns plead the sun rays to wake up the skin cells and open the pores to create a sense of feeling warm on a cold day.
I remember that photo!