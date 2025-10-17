everybody knows the days are lonely everybody knows the good guys leave first the stars you wear them around your neck every morning starts with a moment of elegance the sun will shine until you realise we’ve moved further from what we’re made of
A Friday poem for my readers and followers. There’s a podcast episode for paid subscribers too. If you want upgrade, hit the Subscribe button and pick one of the options that suit you.
Stars
Sparkle ✨
In darkness
Return with golden rays
To brighten the Milky Way