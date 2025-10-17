Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published everybody knows the days are lonely everybody knows the good guys leave first the stars you wear them around your neck every morning starts with a moment of elegance the sun will shine until you realise we’ve moved further from what we’re made of

A Friday poem for my readers and followers. There’s a podcast episode for paid subscribers too. If you want upgrade, hit the Subscribe button and pick one of the options that suit you.

