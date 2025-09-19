My most recent poem is “Drifting Alone” and it was first published on Substack. Join the comments for some really cool and philosophical thoughts about it. Today, my review on a play about a play.

A play written by P. O. Enquist got me to pick The Night of the Tribades off of the shelf for one reason. It is thin. In just a little over 80 pages, I thought this would be a great way to familiarise myself further with both August Strindberg and Per Olov Enquist. And it did!

What I didn’t expect was to have a further insight into the psychological mess of Strindberg’s mind. I actually felt sorry for him in the Father. Life, age and experience may let me read that play and understand it differently today, should I revisit it. In The Night of the Tribades the four characters set out to practice for a play. Instead, we get full insight into a pure relationship breakdown between Strindberg and his wife Siri von Essen.

She’s reached the point where she’ll do everything to destroy him. No scruples about playing by the rules, no mercy nor empathy. It’s a man’s world. Strindberg’s character plays with the idea of being in touch with the feminine side, but it back fires.

His accusations of his wife being involved with a lesbian lover is used as the reason for his hatred towards her. At the same time he projects a feminist agenda and fighting for women’s rights. It’s hard to see what he actually means as he’s so enraged and unable to operate as a husband or playwright because his emotions have overtaken any sense of logic or practicality.

With his actions and comments I cannot help but think that he shows strong traits of narcissistic behaviours in this book. He breaks the rules of any relationship by undermining and pushing Siri to confirm his argument that she’s had extramarital affairs with Marie, the lesbian friend and third character in this play.

Strindberg is passionate and articulate. There’s no filter in his comments. At the same time, he wants to be in charge. He is the playwright, he sets rules and the game. The others, in particular Siri, receive little space to explain her standpoint. Strindberg thinks he has her all figured out, but she is resisting feeling guilt or showing it. Her strength is in remaining silent and seeking to avoid confrontation. She doesn’t keep her mouth shut; she doesn’t respond to his accusations, claims or indecencies Strindberg throws at her. Siri tries to withhold healthy boundaries.

As much as this play explores the inner guts of a marital breakdown, it shows the weakness in a man and a woman and the power Siri has by maintaining her head high. The more Strindberg barks at her, the higher she holds her head and the less she shows being affected by him.

The Night of the Tribades shows us the ugly side of a failed relationship. The hurt and accusations. It’s an intense psychological drama. Siri’s silence shows how she won’t submit to his violations. I wonder how much of the rehearsal is staged. Did Strindberg plan for it not to happen so would have an audience to ridicule and undermine Siri in front of the other actors? Or is the rehearsal a mask in the pretence to get Siri in the same space as him so that he can lash out his anger, disappointment and insecurities?

Two of the most memorable lines are where Strindberg asks to spend some of the summer holidays with his children in the Stockholm archipelago. His weakness shines like a vague sun ray after the storm. But he won’t get the children there. Siri says no. The other is when he asks Siri not to get into personal matters while rehearsing. Her poise and wit in answering Strindberg is brilliant. The fact that he exploits their personal lives to benefit his writing is allowed simply because it’s literature according to Strindberg.

Per Olov Enquist writes realistic dialogue and monologue. It feels very Strindbergy when I read the book. You can find this translated into English and the play premiered in America. Enquist lets the characters breathe and meander through their thoughts. This gives the opportunity to analyse as a reader and understand. We get the subtext and we get the heat of the moment even though this is set in Copenhagen in 1889 it feels topical.

While Strindberg is in control of the talking and the thematic context of the conversation, there’s another issue that comes to light. All the criticism directed towards Siri points to the one and obvious thing. What pressures are Strindberg concerned with? He always seem to fight battles with the opposite sex. As if it is a power game, one which he’s losing. In this case, his masculinity and his power is in question. Who is he without Siri?

The pressures are universal and characterise what people can feel and experience today. Things haven’t changed. P. O. Enquist writes in the style of Strindberg but he reaches out to us with accuracy in how he describes relationships and their effect on mental health and well-being. At the end of the day, the loudest man will not have the most influence. Maybe it’s the hurt talking here and manifesting in anger. What Strindberg is left with is doubt and criticism towards himself. Only that he shows us an angry man whom we have lost faith in, long ago.

