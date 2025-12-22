I can’t speak highly enough of poetry. When the world goes crazy, when there’s something in the air, when tears burst, when you see something beautiful, poems can be a way to say what you want. If you heard my podcast with the amazing Eleanor Anstruther you heard her comments on the importance and relevance of poetry.

This post is a little different and my Christmas gift to you. It’s a hectic time for many and a very difficult time for many.

First, I’ve compiled a list of books that I’ve been reading and recommend in my Christmas gift guide! Why should you listen to me? A fellow writer told me he uses my comments about stories as a radar to measure his own sanity. That’s a good enough reason. Another reason is, check out the podcast. Some fine authors there so you know I pick them well!

Time is the one thing we rarely give others or ourselves. It’s precious, yet we waste it until we realise it’s too late. I love the comments you give for my poems and stories and I’m grateful you take the time. Recently, my teenager asked how I manage to find something positive to say about every story I read. I don’t know. That’s how I roll.

Mondays have recently been a day I don’t send you anything. Today, the focus is on you and why poetry gets you. I know why I write. But now I want to know why you read poetry or why you write it. Any poetry.

So let’s share:

who are you?

why is poetry important to you and why do you read it?

what is your Substack about?

I know my readers are civil and kind. Don’t just go on about yourself here, do take time to read who the others are and why they read poetry. Meet you in the comments.If you’re the first to arrive, get back later and check out the “competition”.

