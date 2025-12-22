This Monday's post is especially for you
Why you read poetry? These pages are yours today my Christmas gift to you.
I can’t speak highly enough of poetry. When the world goes crazy, when there’s something in the air, when tears burst, when you see something beautiful, poems can be a way to say what you want. If you heard my podcast with the amazing Eleanor Anstruther you heard her comments on the importance and relevance of poetry.
This post is a little different and my Christmas gift to you. It’s a hectic time for many and a very difficult time for many.
First, I’ve compiled a list of books that I’ve been reading and recommend in my Christmas gift guide! Why should you listen to me? A fellow writer told me he uses my comments about stories as a radar to measure his own sanity. That’s a good enough reason. Another reason is, check out the podcast. Some fine authors there so you know I pick them well!
Time is the one thing we rarely give others or ourselves. It’s precious, yet we waste it until we realise it’s too late. I love the comments you give for my poems and stories and I’m grateful you take the time. Recently, my teenager asked how I manage to find something positive to say about every story I read. I don’t know. That’s how I roll.
Mondays have recently been a day I don’t send you anything. Today, the focus is on you and why poetry gets you. I know why I write. But now I want to know why you read poetry or why you write it. Any poetry.
So let’s share:
who are you?
why is poetry important to you and why do you read it?
what is your Substack about?
I know my readers are civil and kind. Don’t just go on about yourself here, do take time to read who the others are and why they read poetry. Meet you in the comments.If you’re the first to arrive, get back later and check out the “competition”.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Think I am the first person to comment... so I'll drop my answers for the questions and wait for others to respond.
* I'm Dylan, a 29 year old autistic individual from Western New York (more specifically, Buffalo). I'm a regular in SPAWN office hours which are done on Thursdays. I am a former physics PhD student who now works as a disability specialist at a local health department.
* Poetry fascinates me as there are many ways in which it can be constructed. Some poetry forms are highly structured and have "strict" rules that must be followed, whereas other forms are much looser. I'm particularly a fan of haiku and tankas, which have specific syllable and line counts. It can be a challenge to find words that convey what I want to say within the syllables allocated. But I also like free verse and narrative poetry, which are a lot more lax.
Above all else, poetry usually tell a story or talk about something in a novel and often compact way.
* My Substack provides snapshots of what my brain is thinking about at a given moment in time. I express my thoughts in a variety of formats, including short essays, fiction pieces, and poetry.
Hi, Writer Pilgrim !
Merry Christmas and Best wishes for 2026!
I have been writing poetry since I was 14 and that is many years ago. I wanted to be a ballerina but did not get the opportunity so I dance with words , as you probably know by now.
I have my feeling poems which were most of my life but on Substack craft has taken the lead. I go with the flow and still create which is like my heart beating .Thank you for giving me the opportunity.