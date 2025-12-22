Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dylan Delgado's avatar
Dylan Delgado
7h

Think I am the first person to comment... so I'll drop my answers for the questions and wait for others to respond.

* I'm Dylan, a 29 year old autistic individual from Western New York (more specifically, Buffalo). I'm a regular in SPAWN office hours which are done on Thursdays. I am a former physics PhD student who now works as a disability specialist at a local health department.

* Poetry fascinates me as there are many ways in which it can be constructed. Some poetry forms are highly structured and have "strict" rules that must be followed, whereas other forms are much looser. I'm particularly a fan of haiku and tankas, which have specific syllable and line counts. It can be a challenge to find words that convey what I want to say within the syllables allocated. But I also like free verse and narrative poetry, which are a lot more lax.

Above all else, poetry usually tell a story or talk about something in a novel and often compact way.

* My Substack provides snapshots of what my brain is thinking about at a given moment in time. I express my thoughts in a variety of formats, including short essays, fiction pieces, and poetry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
6h

Hi, Writer Pilgrim !

Merry Christmas and Best wishes for 2026!

I have been writing poetry since I was 14 and that is many years ago. I wanted to be a ballerina but did not get the opportunity so I dance with words , as you probably know by now.

I have my feeling poems which were most of my life but on Substack craft has taken the lead. I go with the flow and still create which is like my heart beating .Thank you for giving me the opportunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture