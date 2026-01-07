To write a poem
To write a poem Is like having A conversation finished Done, completed To write a poem Is like meeting a stranger You get on with without introduction To read a poem Is carrying on that meeting Into a friendship where words can wait. To read a poem is warming up from being frozen as it gives yourself to you.
I love your poem, but slightly disagree. I choose to leave my writings *unfinished*... an open ended teaser that lures the reader onward in imagination.
So lovely, and true 🤓