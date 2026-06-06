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Are there any leftovers from sounds I no longer hear Are vibrations from the volume of people moving enough to make a noise? A tingling tickles my ear Listen, no time will warp The warm laughter from a grandparent A response to reassure if I’m on the right track Sound is memories Occupy a place under your skin Her voice, whispers from the other side Movies torn to pictures in your mind you hear words no one said.