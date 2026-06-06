Are there any leftovers
from sounds I no longer hear
Are vibrations from the
volume of people moving
enough to make a noise?
A tingling tickles my ear
Listen, no time will warp
The warm laughter from a grandparent
A response to reassure
if I’m on the right track
Sound is memories
Occupy a place under your skin
Her voice, whispers from the other side
Movies torn to pictures in your mind
you hear words no one said.
'Movies torn to pictures in your mind' - what a wonderful image! That whole verse sets me all atingle as traces of memories surface...