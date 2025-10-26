Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I recognise where I am when I read a sentence My compass always finds my true north no matter what words you choose I find my long way home to pictures you use to portray the world. Between Dalí and Picasso Or Warhol and Banksy a version of a sentence waits to be born I look at ships resting in the harbour pausing to unload If you can’t say the truest thing how will you recognise truth when it stands at your door? You ask What would you have me learn? The ships are on a constant journey, burning hearts as they leave. While I stand here, roots grow You ask, am I allowed to stay where there's comfort?