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I find it easier to write poems when the light doesn't find a way and it ends up in ditches dug holes places where it cannot dance Words flow and disentangle when reflections have no room to bounce you turn on the dark and give me a gag but the language is one for the universal candle Behind smoke guns and silk screens good mornings fade into nights where I write but no Marathonian woman or man will read the words as I intended them nor the words of John Abbot, a poet and priest Breathing is free while freedom isn’t. Entrapped we move without steps to the rhythm we imagine Because music and light had to be scrapped.