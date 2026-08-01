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Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
4h

Wow! Such a striking poem, worth sitting with.

The whole piece is built on a paradox: darkness/suppression as the counterintuitive condition for honest speech. "Easier to write poems when the light doesn't find a way" - creativity forced underground, into "ditches, dug holes."

Stanza two turns that into something almost sacramental: the dark "gags" but the language still belongs to "the universal candle" - a shared, persistent flame of meaning that survives censorship even when no single reader gets to see it lit.

Stanza three is the darkest turn - "smoke guns and silk screens" reads like violence dressed in propaganda's polish. The "Marathonian woman or man" is a sharp allusion: the runner from Marathon who died delivering news of a hard-won freedom; here, no one like that will ever get the message as intended.

Then John Abbot, the actual English poet-priest, was imprisoned in the 1630s and spent the rest of his life in prison, condemned to death but never executed...his best-known work, Devout Rhapsodies, was written about the war between good and evil. That's not a random name-drop, it's a real historical figure who wrote sacred poetry from inside literal imprisonment, unread by the world he intended it for. It anchors the poem's abstraction in an actual life.

The last stanza names the core ache plainly: breathing is free, freedom isn't. Motion without steps, rhythm only imagined, because the actual instruments of freedom, "music and light," were confiscated.

This landed hard, especially the John Abbot reference. There's something haunting about tying your own "writing when the light doesn't find a way" to a poet who wrote from an actual cell, unread by design. "Breathing is free while freedom isn't" might be the most quietly devastating line I've read in a while.

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