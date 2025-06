Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I'm not skinny enough not skinny where it counts the right places where you look I don't see I'm too clever for you but you pretend you know more better bigger and you fall on your face I take it in. Don't gloat. I'm not skinny enough for you this matters the most I smuggle that smile It rests on my lips you guess while I know lean back, let the show begin, or walk on.