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We can’t speak Faith is always here But truth won’t be restored We try to speak But trains on tracks rumble and screech We blame foreign languages We will speak Free the verse from rhyme Turn tables and spill porridge We will scream Free the trains from the tracks Leave lights on all night long But you won’t hear when I’ve said it all It was too much, too little. And you won’t hear Because lies hold power Once you’ve given up your passion.