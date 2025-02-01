Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Feb 1, 2025

Sorry for the poem appearing like a lumpy word square…substack has issues today apparently…

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Richard La France's avatar
Richard La France
Feb 1, 2025

WOW! This poem certainly speaks for our current state of life. All the sadness cannot shadow private hope...until it's too late.

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