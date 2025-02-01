We can’t speak
Faith is always here
But truth won’t be restored
We try to speak
But trains on tracks rumble and screech
We blame foreign languages
We will speak
Free the verse from rhyme
Turn tables and spill porridge
We will scream
Free the trains from the tracks
Leave lights on all night long
But you won’t hear
when I’ve said it all
It was too much, too little.
And you won’t hear
Because lies hold power
Once you’ve given up your passion.
Sorry for the poem appearing like a lumpy word square…substack has issues today apparently…
WOW! This poem certainly speaks for our current state of life. All the sadness cannot shadow private hope...until it's too late.